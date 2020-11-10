MHT CET answer key 2020 released at mahacet.org; candidates can raise objections till 12 Nov

Candidates will also have to pay Rs 1,000 for each objection raised. The amount will be returned to the candidate if the objection raised is found legitimate

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell released the MHT CET answer key 2020 on Tuesday (10 November). Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 can check response sheets, question paper, and answer keys on the official website mahacet.org.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates can raise an objection, if any, against the answer key by 12 November up to 1 pm. To challenge the answer key, students will have to provide appropriate representations.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell will go through the challenges raised by candidates and release the final answer key. The MHT CET result 2020 will be declared by 28 November.

As per a report by Scroll.in, candidates will be required to pay Rs 1,000 for each objection raised. The amount will be returned to the candidate if the objection raised is found legitimate.

Steps to check MHT CET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go to State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, Mumbai's official website mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "MHT-CET 2020".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your login ID and password.

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Match your responses with the answer key and raise objections if any.

You can also access the direct link to check the MHT CET answer key 2020 by copying the following URL and pasting it in the browser: https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/

Click here to check the process to raise objections against MHT CET answer key 2020.

The MHT CET is conducted every year for students seeking admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses offered by colleges in the state of Maharashtra.