Mexico fan left with blood pouring from chest after being stabbed during Gold Cup match

A Mexico fan was left with blood pouring from his chest after he was stabbed by a fellow supporter in the stands at a CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Sunday.

The terrifying incident took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California after Mexico’s 1-0 defeat to Qatar, reported Daily Mail, citing eye-witnesses.

Mexico fan is left with blood pouring from his chest after being stabbed in Levi’s Stadium brawl during Gold Cup match… as Santa Clara police launch hunt to find male suspect. As seen on @DailyMailUK website. pic.twitter.com/0PQxlyDUhI — Edafe Matthew EseOghene. CEO ELEGBETE TV & RADIO (@ELEGBETE1SPORTS) July 4, 2023

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition, added the report.

Grim video footage shows around a dozen Mexico supporters fighting among themselves when a man approaches the brawl, brandishing what appears to be a knife over his head. He thrusts it into the group of fans before being bundled to the floor.

As the fight continues, the victim staggers along the gangway and slumps into a seat, removing his shirt and noticing blood seeping down his chest, reported Daily Mail.

Lamentable las acciones que se vivieron con aficionados #mexicanos en el #LevisStadium Reprobable acciones de los pseudosficionados, dos de ellos son buscados por la policía al traer un cuchillo y lesionar a un fanático. A eso van al estadio? Crédito de video a @oz_elmago pic.twitter.com/TvCQLEpaS6 — Rodrigo Peguero (@rodrigopeguero) July 4, 2023

According to eye-witnesses, the fight among supporters lasted around 10 minutes, with the fan using water and his Mexico jersey to try and stem the bleeding from near his shoulder.

Police have already identified a suspect – and another person of interest – and are asking the public to help track them down, reported Daily Mail.

#Lamentable | Sangre, golpes y caos. Todo eso se vivió este domingo en las gradas del #LevisStadium, donde #México cayó 1-0 frente a #Qatar. Los aficionados fueron testigos de cómo un sujeto apuñaló a un hombre con un cuchillo, a pesar de toda la seguridad del inmueble ubicado en… pic.twitter.com/BjAxG9qUMC — Jalisco MX (@JaliscoMX_) July 3, 2023

According to The Mirror, Public safety personnel had initially provided medical assistance at the scene, while officers from Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) also responded to the altercation.

