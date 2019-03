Acapulco: China's Wang Yafan rallied to capture her first WTA title on Saturday, defeating American Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Saturday to win the Mexico Open women's crown.

World number 65 Wang, playing in her first WTA singles final, outlasted the 35th-ranked American to claim her breakthrough title after two hours and 10 minutes.

The 24-year-old from Nanjing seized a 2-1 lead in the final set by taking advantage of her third break-point chance in the game.

Wang held on her first ace of the match for a 3-1 lead, but surrendered a break on her fourth double fault to allow Kenin to equalize at 3-3.

After Wang held at love to 5-5, she reeled off the last four points of the 11th game to break Kenin and then held serve for the triumph.

The 20-year-old American was denied her second career WTA title and second crown of the year after taking her first at Hobart in January.

Let's get a round of applause! Wang Yafan pulls off the shot of the day at #AMT2019 pic.twitter.com/QAXuT2o8Hy — WTA (@WTA) March 3, 2019

