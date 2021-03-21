Mexican Open: Alexander Zverev beats top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in final to win ATP Acapulco title
Tsitsipas, who was coming off semi-final appearances at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, was denied a sixth ATP trophy.
Acapulco: Second-seeded Alexander Zverev shook off a slow start to beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Saturday and win the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
Germany's Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had lost his last five matches against the world number five from Greece.
Early on it seemed Zverev might be heading for another defeat as he dropped his first service game on the way to trailing 4-1 in the opening set.
Your moment, @AlexZverev 🏆#AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/lv6huFWyzG
— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 21, 2021
But he stepped it up to save three break points in the sixth game, holding serve to launch a run of five straight games that saw him pocket the set.
A tight second set saw Zverev gain the first break for a 5-4 lead and a chance to serve for the match.
Tsitsipas saved one match point on the way to regaining the break when Zverev double-faulted on break point -- one of his eight double faults in the contest.
From there it was a fierce battle to the tiebreaker, Tsitsipas saving six break points to hold for a 6-5 lead and Zverev saving a set point on the way to making it 6-6.
Zverev converted his third match point to seal the victory and go one better than his runner-up finish to Australian Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco in 2019.
"This victory means a lot to me," said Zverev as he donned the sombrero traditionally given to the winner.
He claimed his 14th ATP title and his first of 2021 and will be one of the men to beat when the Miami Masters starts next week in the absence of stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.
Tsitsipas, who was coming off semi-final appearances at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, was denied a sixth ATP trophy.
It was the first Acapulco final featuring the tournament's top two seeds since 2015, when second-seeded David Ferrer beat top-seeded Kei Nishikori in straight sets.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Mexican Open: Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches semi-final after win over Felix Auger-Aliassime
The world number five from Greece will take on Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated fifth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).
Qatar Open: Roger Federer returns from injury layoff of over a year to face Dan Evans
Federer hasn't played a match since his semis loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and joked with the umpire about the rules of the game at the start of his game against Dan Evans at Doha.
Qatar Open: Roger Federer pain-free ahead of return from injury, says retirement 'was never on the cards'
The 39-year-old hasn't played a match since a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and acknowledged it was unusual for a player of his age to return after injury.