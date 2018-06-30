Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas beats out teammate Lewis Hamilton in closely contested qualifying ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 30, 2018 20:22:49 IST

Austria: Valtteri Bottas roared to pole position ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Saturday's tense and closely-contested qualifying for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

File image of Valtteri Bottas. AP

File image of Valtteri Bottas. AP

The softly-spoken Finn clocked a track record fastest lap in 1min 03.130sec to outstrip Hamilton by 0.019 seconds as Mercedes reeled off their third front row lockout of the season.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari claimed third with a late fast lap in the final minute to push his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen down to fourth.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull ahead of Romain Grosjean of Haas, Daniel Ricciardo in the second Red Bull and Kevin Magnussen in the second Ferrari-powered Haas.

Carlos Sainz was ninth ahead of his Renault team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 20:22 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 30 Jun 2018
France
1:2
Argentina
Match Centre
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores