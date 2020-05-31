You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne converts pole position into win in virtual Formula E series

Sports Reuters May 31, 2020 10:18:37 IST

London: Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne finally converted pole position into a virtual victory in Formula E’s Race at Home Challenge on Saturday to go a point clear in the esports series with two races remaining.

Mercedes Stoffel Vandoorne converts pole position into win in virtual Formula E series

File image of Stoffel Vandoorne. Image Credit: Twitter @svandoorne

The field was reduced to 23 drivers after Audi sacked Daniel Abt for getting a professional gamer to race in his place in the previous live-streamed round a week ago.

Mercedes driver Vandoorne has taken four poles in six races but Saturday, around a virtual Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York, was the first time the former McLaren F1 driver had gone on to win.

Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, the leader before the weekend, started seventh due to a penalty but recovered to finish second with Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, winner last Saturday, third.

The series features regular Formula E drivers competing on simulators from their homes and aims to provide some action for fans of the all-electric championship, with racing on hold in real life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 10:18:37 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Five smokers describe what trying to quit after years of smoking feels like

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres