Men's World Squash Championships: Saurav Ghosal progresses to second round with win over compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 09, 2019 18:55:44 IST

  • Saurav Ghosal defeated Mahesh Mangaonkar to reach second round of World Championships.

  • The 10th seed Saurav won 11-7, 11-7, 18-16 in the opening round.

  • The other Indians in the fray, Ramit Tandon and Vikram Malhotra made first round exits.

Doha: Saurav Ghosal reached the second round of the PSA World men's squash championship with a straight-game win over compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar.

The 10th seed Saurav won 11-7, 11-7, 18-16 in the opening round on Friday.

File image of Saurav Ghosal. Image Courtesy: Twitter @SauravGhosal

It wasn't smooth sailing for Saurav as the third game put the two Indians on the edge. However, the world No. 11 had the last say, winning on extended points to take the game and match.

While Ramit lost to Borja Golan of Spain 9-11, 6-11, 3-11, Vikram squandered a two-game lead to go down to Declan James of England, 11-8, 11-1, 5-11, 3-11, 6-11.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 18:55:44 IST

