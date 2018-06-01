Memorial Tournament 2018: India's Anirban Lahiri finishes on tied 36th after first round

Dublin: Anirban Lahiri carded 1-Under 71 in the first round to finish on tied 36th after first round of the Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

But India's other challenger Shubhankar Sharma had a disastrous 4-over for the day and is likely to miss the cut.

Hideki Matsuyama jumped from the middle of the pack to a share of the lead with a superb display in the middle of the round as he reeled off four straight birdies and then holed out with a wedge from 130 yards on the 17th hole for an eagle that sent him to a 7-under 65.

He shares the lead with 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico. Tiger Woods has a disappointing start but improved as the round progresses.

Woods three-putted from 25 feet to fall to 3 over with five holes to play. He bounced back with three straight birdies — two of them on par 5s on the front nine — and got up-and-down from 62 yards on the ninth hole for a hard grinding 72.

Woods is playing the Memorial for the first time since 2013.

Niemann, who won the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, appears to be on the fast track to the PGA TOUR.

He turned pro after the Masters and already has a pair of top 10s in his four events. Another one this week might be enough to earn special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, meaning he would have unlimited exemptions to try to earn his card.

Lahiri has two birdies in first five holes but also dropped three bogeys after that. Two more birdies ensured he was under par but he left the course disappointed as he bogeyed the last hole.

Shubhankar playing the Memorial for the first time had a bogey start but found his feet with birdies on fourth and fifth. Despite a bogey on eighth he ended the front nine in a decent even par.

But over Next four holes he dropped three bogeys and a double and fell sharply to 5-over. A birdie later saw him finish at 3-over and will now need a solid second round to make the cut.

Beau Hossler, who is playing had a 66. The group at 67 included Lucas Glover, while Jason Day was among those at 68. So many of the other top players struggled.

Justin Thomas, in his debut as the No. 1 player in the world shot 72. Also at 72 was Dustin Johnson, who made nothing but pars on the back nine and failed to birdie any of the par 5s.

Rory McIlroy played the par 5s in 1 over and shot 74. Phil Mickelson was 4 under through eight holes until a double bogey on No. 9, and then four bogeys over his last six holes for a 74. Jordan Spieth shot 75, hurt by two double bogeys on the front nine.