The Australian Grand Prix will continue to be held in Melbourne until 2035 after the race organisers signed a new 10-year agreement, Formula One announced on Thursday.

Melbourne: The Australian Grand Prix will continue to be held in Melbourne until 2035 after the race organisers signed a new 10-year agreement, Formula One announced on Thursday.

The race was first run in 1928 and has been held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne since 1996.

"The race has always been a favourite for the fans, drivers and the teams and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

This year's Australian Grand Prix was staged in April, returning after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, and won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Formula One said that next year's date would be announced "in due course".

It also said that the Formula Two and Three races would be added to the Grand Prix weekend from next season for the first time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.