Meeting to elect next Delhi Congress chief to be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence ahead of Assembly election

New Delhi: A meeting to decide the next Delhi Congress president is expected to be held at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

The scheduled meeting comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi which will be held early in 2019.

The post fell vacant following the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on 20 July. In January, Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Congress unit ahead of 2018 Lok Sabha polls.

It may be noted that Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, failed to open its account in the general elections.

According to Congress leaders, a discussion on experienced leaders will be held at the meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

On Monday, the interim Congress chief appointed Rameshwar Oraon as the Jharkhand state unit chief along with five working presidents – Kamlesh Mahato Kamalesh, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha and Sanjay Paswan.

A Screening Committee has been constituted for the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.