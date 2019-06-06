Match Highlights, French Open Quarters 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev; Dominic Thiem through to semis

The second full-day washout at the French Open since 2000 made a mess of the schedule Wednesday and raised the possibility that the Grand Slam tournament will not finish on time.
Tournament director Guy Forget said there is a chance that the women's singles final could be delayed from Saturday to Sunday.
"It's not what we hope," Forget said, "but if we have no other choice, then that's what we will do."
Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year's tournament at the facility in western Paris.
As things stand now, with the last two women's quarter-finals — defending champion Simona Halep of Romania vs 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the US, and No 8 Ash Barty of Australia vs No 14 Madison Keys of the US — moved from Wednesday to Thursday, whoever emerges from that half of the draw could end up playing on three consecutive days.
The semi-finals that were supposed to be Thursday are now scheduled for Friday. But, as Forget noted, while Thursday's forecast looks OK, Friday's calls for more showers.
"Friday," he said, "is kind of complicated."
That would mean the women's semi-finals could end up on Saturday.
Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday were the last two men's quarter-finals: No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Highlights
20:37 (IST)
That's it from us!
Join us tomorrow for the men's and women's singles semi-finals! Good bye!
20:34 (IST)
The 2019 French Open singles semi-finals is set!
Ashleigh Bart (8) vs Amanda Anisimova
Johanna Konta (26) vs Marketa Vondrousova
Roger Federer (3) vs Rafael Nadal (2)
Novak Djokovic (1) vs Dominic Thiem (4)
20:28 (IST)
All top-four seeds through to semi-finals!
THIS! WHAT A STAT!
20:26 (IST)
Novak Djokovic marches into semi-finals!
20:24 (IST)
Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to reach semi-final!
Djokovic continues his march with a dominating 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win over fifth seed Alexander Zverev! Zverev will be regretting not closing out the first set when had the chance. Instead, he stares another Grand Slam run ending in the semi-final stage. Djokovic will now face Dominic Thiem for a place in the final.
20:17 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 5-2*
Stellar defence from Djokovic to save a break point after Zverev finds the net from his drop shot. Zverev then sends a forehand wide and nets his return to squander another opportunity to get back in the match. Djokovic just a game away reaching the semi-final.
20:12 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, *4-2
Zverev misses an easy put away at the net at 30-40 and Djokovic breaks! Beginning of the end for Sascha?
20:07 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 3-2*
Djokovic wraps a love-hold with a crisp forehand winner.
20:05 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, *2-2
Both players finding it easy to win their service games. Zverev holds to 15.
20:01 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 2-1*
Djokovic gets a relatively easy hold to 15.
20:00 (IST)
Dominic Thiem is through to the semi-final!
Game, set and match, Dominic Thiem! The Austrian rarely put a foot wrong today and gets a deserved 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Russian Karen Khachanov.
19:58 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, *1-1; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, *5-2
Zverev holds to 15.
19:57 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 1-0*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, *5-2
Zverev just cannot catch a break! With a break point opportunity and the chance to start the third set on a positive note, Zverev nets an easy forehand. Djokovic takes full advantage of the reprieve and ekes away with the service game. Sascha can only respond with throwing his racquet in disgust.
Thiem breaks Khachanov once again to take a 5-2 lead. He will now serve for a place in the semi-final.
19:49 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 6-2, *0-0; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, *3-2
Over on Suzanne Lenglen, Dominic Thiem breaks Karen Khachanov early to take a 3-2 lead in the third set.
19:47 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins second set 6-2 against Alexander Zverev!
Oh dear! You can't help but pity Zverev. He started strongly as Djokovic took his time to get into his rhythm. However, he failed to capitalise on them and Djokovic switched gears. Since then, it has all been the Novak Djokovic show as the Serbian wins the second set 6-2 and take a 2-0 lead.
19:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 5-2*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 1-1
Zverev brings out a delicate drop shot which almost kissed the tape on its way down to take a 30-0 lead. Djokovic restores parity with an ace out wide. The Serbian gets to gamepoint with a drop shot backhand winner whammy. Djokovic plays a couple of sliced shots on the next rally to put some spin on the ball but Zverev brings and end to it with a clean backhand winner down the line. But Djokovic serves his way out of trouble to lead 5-2.
19:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, *4-2; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, *0-1
A much better service game from Zverev. Holds to love.
19:30 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 4-1*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 0-0*
Djokovic grabs a comfortable hold. Zverev struggling to attack the Serbian's serve at the moment.
19:29 (IST)
Dominic Thiem takes second set 6-4 to lead 2-0 against Karen Khachanov
Karen Khachanov saved two set points there but Thiem didn't falter and eventually wrapped up the game and the set to win the second set 6-4.
19:27 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, *3-1; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, *5-4
Brilliant lob from Djokovic there.
19:26 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, *3-1; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, *5-4
Stunning tennis from Djokovic! In the first point, he produces a sublime lob while on the backfoot and follows it up with an unbelievable backhand winner at full stretch. He then plays a well-disguised drop shot to get a break point. Zverev saves it. Zverev pulls out a big serve and goes on to hold his serve.
Thiem breaks Khachanov to get within a game of taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
19:20 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 3-0*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 4-4*
Djokovic is pulling away from Zverev. He gets a love-hold to consolidate his break and lead 3-0 in the second set.
19:18 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, *2-0; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, *3-4
And just like that Djokovic breaks Zverev to win his fourth game in a row and take a 2-0 lead in the second set.
19:14 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 7-5, 1-0*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 3-3*
Zverev seems to have lost the momentum he had gained early on in the match. The unforced error count is steadily rising and he is getting more and more frustrated as the game goes on. Djokovic gets an easy hold.
Over on Suzanne Lenglen, Thiem and Khachanov are locked in an intriguing battle and neither player has dropped their serve so far.
19:10 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the first 7-5 against Alexander Zverev!
Down two set points, Zverev comes up with two well-constructed points to get to deuce. On the next point, Zverev sends a smash long off a Djokovic lob to give the Serbian another set point. And under pressure once again, Zverev crumbles and commits a double fault to give Djokovic the first set.
19:05 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 6-5*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 2-2*
Meanwhile, it has been an even and intense battle at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
19:03 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 6-5*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 2-2*
On the backfoot, Zverev comes up with a clutch backhand winner past Djokovic to win the second point. Djokovic wins the fourth point with a crisp forehand winner and goes on to win his service game.
18:59 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *5-5; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, *1-2
Zverev starts his service game with a fiery 215 km/hr ace down the line. On the next point, he tries to lob the net-bound Djokovic but ends up hitting the ball high and wide. Djokovic hasn't given up on the set yet as he wins a 20-shot rally to level the score at 30-30. The Serbian plays a poor sliced drop shot which Djokovic returns with ease and Zverev nets his forehand to give Djokovic a break point. And the Serbian gets the break back to get back on serve
18:54 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 4-5*; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, 1-1*
Novak Djokovic is struggling right now. At 30-15, his drop shot has too much on it allowing Zverev to get an easy forehand winner. An unforced error gives Zverev his fourth break point of the match. He finally breaks Djokovic after the Serbian ends a 24-shot rally with a wide backhand. Zverev will now serve for the first set!
18:51 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *4-4; Thiem vs Khachanov 6-2, *0-1
Nice bit of sportsmanship from Djokovic at 0-15. Zverev's first serve was called out but Djokovic, after a lengthy inspection of the spot where the ball landed, says it's in. Zverev takes advantage of that and wins four point on the trot to get another comfortable hold.
Khachanov begins the second set with a comfortable hold to 15.
18:46 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins first set 6-2 against Karen Khachanov!
Thiem plays an outrageous forehand winner from a tight angle to wrap up the first set 6-2. Scintillating start from the Austrian fourth seed!
18:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 4-3*; Thiem vs Khachanov *5-2
A much better service game from Djokovic this time as he holds to 15.
18:41 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *3-3; Thiem vs Khachanov *5-2
Zverev commits a double fault on the third point but responds with an ace on his way to sealing an easy hold.
Thiem, meanwhile, is taking full advantage of Khachanov's error-ridden play to get another break and get the chance to serve for the first set.
18:37 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 3-2*; Thiem vs Khachanov 4-2*
Djokovic looks to catch Zverev off guard with a drop shot but the German is quick to read it and hits a forehand winner down the line. He follows it up with a crushing crosscourt backhand winner to lead 30-0. Djokovic pulls a point back with an easy smash from the net. The Serbian goes for the drop shot once again and is rewarded this time as Zverev can't get his lob over the line. Zverev gets a break point opportunity with a thumping smash that bounces beyond Djokovic's reach. With Djokovic nowhere in the picture, Zverev has the chance to seal the break but overcooks his backhand to allow Djokovic back into the game and the Serbian takes full advantage of the reprieve and gets away with a hold.
Khachanov gets a love-hold. Thiem responds with a love-hold of his own.
18:31 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *2-2; Thiem vs Khachanov 3-1*
Zverev races through his serve and gets the hold to 15.
Thiem consolidates the break with a hold to 30.
18:29 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 2-1*; Thiem vs Khachanov *2-1
18:28 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 2-1*; Thiem vs Khachanov *2-1
Djokovic mounts a brilliant comeback to hold his serve. He was down two break points but wins four points on the trot to get a difficult hold. Positive start for Zverev.
Thiem eases through his service game to win the second game and get on the scoreboard. He then proceeds to break Khachanov to take an early lead in the first set.
18:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *1-1; Thiem vs Khachanov *0-1
Down 30-0 down, Djokovic produces a simmering forehand winner down the line to win a point. Zverev wraps up a good service game.
Over on Suzanne Lenglen, Khachanov finally gets the hold after battling Theim for seven minutes in the opening game.
18:16 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev 1-0*; Thiem vs Khachanov 0-0*
It's a good start from Zverev. He attacks Djokovic's serve from the get-go and goes 30-0 ahead. Djokovic finishes the next rally with a crisp forehand winner. A deep forehand from Djokovic is sent to the net by Zverev. At 30-30, the German tries to reduce the pace on the ball with a slice but can only find the net. Djokovic finishes the comeback to win the first game of the match.
18:11 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev *0-0; Thiem vs Khachanov 0-0*
Ready? Play!
And off we go!
18:08 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev; Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov
Djokovic and Zverev walk out to a sunny Philippe Chatrier a day later than they were scheduled to. Here's hoping we are compensated with a classic match from the duo.
17:58 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov
Khachanov's road to QF
1st round: beat Stebe 6-1, 6-1, 6-4
2nd round: beat Barrere 6-3, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5
3rd round: beat Klizan 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
4th round: beat Del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
17:58 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov
Theim's road to QF
1st round: beat Paul 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2
2nd round: beat Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-5
3rd round: beat Cuevas 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
4th round: beat Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
17:57 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov
Thiem, who lost last year's final to Rafael Nadal, is looking to reach a fourth straight French Open semi-final.
But he faces an opponent who unleashed a barrage of massive serves and forehands to overpower former US Open champion Del Potro in the last 16, and also won their only previous meeting in the 2018 Paris Masters semi-finals en route to the biggest title of his career to date.
His run in Paris, the third consecutive year he has made the second week, means Khachanov will break into the world's top 10 for the first time after the tournament.
The 25-year-old Thiem is still waiting for a first Grand Slam title but was happy to reserve some energy in a straightforward win over dangerous Frenchman Gael Monfils last time out.
Head to head: Khachanov leads Thiem 1-0
17:46 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
Zverev's road to QF
1st round: beat Millman 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3
2nd round: beat Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (3)
3rd round: beat Lajovic 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2
4th round: beat Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5)
17:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
Djokovic's road to QF
1st round: beat Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
2nd round: beat Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
3rd round: beat Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
4th round: beat Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
17:43 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
Djokovic has made serene progress through the first four rounds, losing just seven games on average in each match en route to a record-breaking 10th straight French Open quarter-final.
In stark contrast, Zverev has dropped four sets already and had to come through a five-set battle against Australian John Millman in the opening round, although his form against Djokovic will give him cause for optimism.
The 22-year-old German won their only clash on clay in the 2017 Italian Open final, and also beat the Serbian star in last year's ATP Finals championship match, winning comfortably both times 6-4, 6-3.
But Zverev had endured a mediocre clay court season until the eve of Roland Garros when he clinched the Geneva title, playing on a last-minute wild card.
The 6ft 6in (1.98m) Zverev admitted that his patchy form in 2019 has also been impacted by off-court issues.
Djokovic could become only the second man, after Rod Laver, to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time twice with a second French Open title this week, and is hoping the longer format could play into his hands against Zverev.
Head to head: Djokovic 2-2 Zverev
17:40 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev; Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov up next
Nearly time for the men's quarter-finals! Top-seed Novak Djokovic is up against fifth seed Alexander Zverev in a mouth-watering clash on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2018 runner up Dominic Theim takes on 10th seed Karen Khachanov.
17:10 (IST)
Djokovic vs Zverev and Thiem vs Khachanov up next
In just under an hour, the men's quarter-finals will get underway. We'll be back in a bit.
17:04 (IST)
Who will come out on top?