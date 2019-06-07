Match Highlights, French Open 2019 Semis: Dominic Thiem up by break in third set, all play suspended due to rain

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.

Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.

Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.

In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.

The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.

Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.

The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.

But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.

17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.

With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final

With inputs from Agencies.

