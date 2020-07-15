MAT 2020: Internet Based Test schedule for September session released, check at mat.aima.in

Along with the schedule of the examination, the last dates for registration for each slot have also been released by AIMA.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the complete schedule for the September session of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 on its website — mat.aima.in. As per AIMA, the MAT 2020 examination will be conducted as Remote Proctored Internet Based Test.

The examination will be held from 27 August to 2 September.

Jagran Josh reported that AIMA will decide on the dates of the exam for paper-based mode and computer-based mode in the first week of August. Along with the schedule of the examination, the last dates for registration for each slot have also been released by AIMA.

The admit card for the MAT 2020 will be released shortly by AIMA.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the website — mat.aima.in/sep20

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Fresh candidate login to create Log In (New Log In)'

Step 3: A new page will open, where you will have to enter your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, password, and state/UT

Step 4: After this, complete the registration process, select the mode of exam and pay the fees

Step 5: Upload your scanned photograph and signature in required size

Step 6: Fill personal, academic details, work experience

Step 7: Submit the application form.

As per a report by Careers 360, MAT is conducted four times in a year. The examination that was held in February this year was conducted in pen and paper based and computer based mode.

The MAT exam in May was conducted in online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to check MAT 2020 — IBT schedule for August and September — mat.aima.in.