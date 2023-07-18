The women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, have alleged that the Oversight Committee that was established by the Sports Ministry to probe into the accusations was biased towards the BJP MP, the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police said, as per news agency PTI.

After India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat started an agitation against Singh in January 2023 the government formed a six-member committee under the leadership of legendary boxer Mary Kom to look into the allegations. The panel later submitted a report to the ministry but it was not made public. This led to wrestlers taking to the streets again following which an FIR was lodged against Brij Bhushan.

The Delhi Police has now filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan that runs into 1599 pages, contains statements of 44 witnesses, besides six statements by the complainants which are recorded under CrPC 164. The women wrestlers in their complaint statements have alleged that the panel headed by Mary Kom was biased towards Brij Bhushan.

Singh is scheduled to appear before a trial court on Tuesday in pursuance of summons issued against him and the Federation’s Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

“Even after giving my statement before the (oversight) committee whenever I visited the Federation office, the accused looked at me with distasteful and lustful eyes and made wrong gestures which made me feel insecure,” one of the complainants said. “Even the video recording was being switched off and on while I was giving my statement and in spite of my request the committee did not supply me a copy of my video recording. I fear that my statement may not have been recorded in entirety and may also have been tampered with to protect the accused.”

One of the complainants said she was made a part of the WFI sexual harassment committee to look into such cases without her consent. All sports federations are required to have Internal Complaints Committee.

“I was never issued any formal communication informing me about such approval, nor was any formal communication was received by me seeking my approval to be part of the sexual harassment committee of the Wrestling Federation of India.

“The accused, in conspiracy with accused No. 2 and other unknown persons, has deliberately done this to suppress my voice and allegations against him. He has, without my approval or consensus, made me part of the said committee and is now alleging that in spite of being part of the committee, I am falsely alleging to be a victim myself,” the complainant said.

The same complainant has also said that the oversight panel did not provide her with the recording.

“I had serious doubts that my statement on video may not have been recorded in entirety or may have been altered in an attempt to protect the accused and thus I requested for a copy of the video recording. However members of the oversight committee flatly turned down my request.”

“Results of digital/electronic devices and exhibits seized and deposited with the concerned Forensic Labs are yet to be received and shall be filed through supplementary police reports. The analysis of requisitioned CDRs etc., as found appropriate for the purpose of prosecution shall also be submitted expeditiously,” the Delhi Police said in the chargesheet.