Marketa Vondrousova vs Ashleigh Barty, French Open 2019 women's final LIVE score: Barty gets early break to lead in first set

Dominic Thiem wins the third set 7-5 against Novak Djokovic!

Thiem hits a deep forehand to the corner to set up a down the line forehand winner on the other corner. Two poor returns in a row gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead. Thiem responds with a thunderous forehand winner down the line. A point later, he fires in another forehand winner past Djokovic to get to deuce. Djokovic is having a word with the chair umpire as he believes the shot clock is being started as soon the point is over and not after the crowd's applause dies down. He advances to the net in anticipation of Thiem's failed lob and once again shrugs his shoulders as he sees the umpire start the shot clock as soon as the point is over. That looks to be getting to him as Thiem brings up a set point. Thiem slices long to squander it. Djokovic loses a game point trying to serve and volley as Thiem recover quickly to hit a forehand passing winner. The Austrian gets another set point but Djokovic saves it with a good save. Djokovic gives Thiem a third set point with a forehand unforced error but saves it with an ace down the T. Thiem defends brilliantly and brings up another set point with a backhand passing winner and finally clinches the set with a terrific return. Thiem came up with some clutch shots there and Djokovic, who started the day positively, finds himself 2-1 down