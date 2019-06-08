Marketa Vondrousova vs Ashleigh Barty, French Open 2019 women's final LIVE score: Barty gets early break to lead in first set

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semi-final.
They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted on Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.
It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 20:17:16 IST
Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 7-5 against Dominic Thiem
With the point within his grasp, forehand overcooks his forehand to lose the first point. It's 15-15 as Djokovic nets his drop shot. That is the only point he loses on his serve to clinch the fourth set and force a fifth set in this semi-final.
Dominic Thiem wins the third set 7-5 against Novak Djokovic!
Thiem hits a deep forehand to the corner to set up a down the line forehand winner on the other corner. Two poor returns in a row gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead. Thiem responds with a thunderous forehand winner down the line. A point later, he fires in another forehand winner past Djokovic to get to deuce. Djokovic is having a word with the chair umpire as he believes the shot clock is being started as soon the point is over and not after the crowd's applause dies down. He advances to the net in anticipation of Thiem's failed lob and once again shrugs his shoulders as he sees the umpire start the shot clock as soon as the point is over. That looks to be getting to him as Thiem brings up a set point. Thiem slices long to squander it. Djokovic loses a game point trying to serve and volley as Thiem recover quickly to hit a forehand passing winner. The Austrian gets another set point but Djokovic saves it with a good save. Djokovic gives Thiem a third set point with a forehand unforced error but saves it with an ace down the T. Thiem defends brilliantly and brings up another set point with a backhand passing winner and finally clinches the set with a terrific return. Thiem came up with some clutch shots there and Djokovic, who started the day positively, finds himself 2-1 down
20:17 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *4-0
Vondrousova looks to draw Barty in with a drop shot and the Australian gets to it and caresses a winner down the line. The Czech teen then sends an easy putaway to the net and follows it up with a service winner. At 30-30, Vondrousova once again plays a drop shot but Barty is on it in a jiffy and slices a backhand which Vondrousova can't return. Vondrousova saves the break point but then overcooks her backhand to give Barty another one. Once again the Czech turns to the drop shot and it works this time as Barty returns wide. The Aussie gets a third break point off a Vondrousova backhand error and another error gives Barty the break.
20:10 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 3-0*
Barty races to a 40-0 lead hitting a clean forehand winner and an ace down the T on the way. She completes the love-hold with another forehand winner.
20:08 (IST)
20:05 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 1-0*
Barty completes an easy hold to 15 with an ace.
20:03 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *0-0
Barty will get us started in the 2019 French Open women's singles final!
20:00 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova LIVE!
The two finalists are out to rapturous applause from a full-house Court Philippe Chatrier. It is a big day for both of them with a first Grand Slam title in sight.
19:55 (IST)
The magnificent Coupe Suzanne Lenglen!
19:50 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty’s robustness meets teen Marketa Vondrousova’s big-match mettle in women’s singles final
Barty has won both the pair’s previous outings - on grass at Birmingham in 2017, and on hard courts last year at the Cincinnati Masters. But Vondrousova stretched the Australian on each of those occasions and clay could mean a different ball game altogether.
Experience will be on Barty’s side in the women’s singles final, but if anyone can pull off the seemingly impossible, it is Vondrousova.
Anuradha Santhanam previews the final here.
19:47 (IST)
Once a tennis want-away, Ashleigh Barty embraces the game and pressure to enter maiden Slam final
There were no wild celebrations for the 23-year-old, who became the first Australian since Samantha Stosur (2011 US Open) to make a Grand Slam final. “It's all incredible, I can't believe it, and I can't wait to be in the final,” an excited Barty said in the courtside interview. Having once turned away from the game and its pressures, Barty is now embracing them whole-heartedly.
Deepti Patwardhan writes on Ash Barty's semi-final win here.
19:45 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova's moment of reckoning arrives on back of her unyielding tenacity and sublime skills
A combination of skill, physicality and the ability to strategise is crucial, and for Vondrousova, she has been able to stay balanced while those around her have crumbled. Sometimes, that is the most important thing. And at only 19, it is something Marketa Vondrousova appears to have mastered. Majorly.
Read Anuradha Santhanam's profile of the 19-year-old Czech teen Marketa Vondrousova here.
19:43 (IST)
Women's final to start shortly!
There's no time to breathe! Up next is THE match of the day. Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty takes on 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in a women's singles final no one could have predicted.
19:41 (IST)
19:38 (IST)
Thiem ends Djokovic's dream of a second Nole Slam and also the World No 1's unbeaten run at Grand Slams to set up a repeat of last year's Roland Garros final with Rafael Nadal. It is also the 25-year-old's first win in five sets and he also becomes the first Austrian to reach the final of more than one Grand Slam.
19:35 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *5-6
Thiem shows off his silken touch to play a delicate drop shot on his way to getting a vital love-hold. He has punctured Djokovic's momentum a bit there.
19:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 5-5*
At 30-0, Thiem plays a sublime backhand to win his first point. Djokovic then hits his backhand wide. Thiem defends very well to return Djokovic's smash but then a shot later his backhand hits the tape and loops wide. Thiem hits a forehand which Djokovic challenges confidently and the umpire comes down to confirm it. Djokovic is pumped.
19:17 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *4-5
Djokovic wins the first point with a well-taken volley. Thiem lands a powerful backhan right on the line. He races to a double set point and faults on his first serve. But loses both through errors. He overcooks his forehand to give Djokovic a break point and then slams his backhand into the net to be broken! This match is not over yet!
19:09 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *3-4
Djokovic looks in good touch right now. He plays an inch-perfect backhand which sets up the third point for him. The Serb goes on the attack and brings up a break point with an easy put away at the net. A forehand error from Djokovic gets the game to deuce. He attacks the net once again and brings up another break point. Thiem lobs, Djokovic waits anxiously at the net and raises his fist as the ball lands long. Thiem just stands there in disbelief. Djokovic gets the break back.
19:03 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 2-4*
Controversial restart to the match! Djokovic stops mid-rally to challenge a Thiem forehand. The umpire comes down from his chair and rules it in much to Djokovic' shock. Boos erupt around the stadium and Hawkeye shows that the ball landed long. Djokovic responds to being a break down by sending in a big serve and then gets the hold.
18:56 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Djokovic, sporting a change of shirt, and Thiem are out and hitting a couple of balls to warm up. The match will resume will Djokovic serving at 40-40 in the sixth game of the fifth set.
18:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Right then. The covers are coming off as we speak and the action will resume.
By the way, the women's final between Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova had been scheduled to start seven minutes ago. For the second time in a year, a women's Grand Slam final has being pushed behind to accomodate a men's semi-final match.
17:53 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
It has started to rain with Djokovic struggling to stay in the match. At 30-30, Thiem plays a lob which Djokovic gets to. However, he loses his footing a bit and the ball also spins away a bit as Djokovic gets down a break point. He saves it and then sprints off the court immediately as the rain starts coming down hard. Fans scurry to take cover as the organisers quickly pull out the covers.
17:48 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
17:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Thiem begins the game with a brilliant sliced backhand winner with Djokovic advancing to the net. Thiem follows it up with a service winner and then brings up triple game point. Djokovic comes up with a monster return to win one point. Thiem double faults but still gets the hold to back up the break.
17:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-3*
Three backhand errors in a row from Djokovic brings up triple break point for Thiem. The Serb saves one but a net caught goes against him and he is down a break in the decider!
17:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-2
Thiem goes a break point down with a couple of forehand errors. He saves it by drawing Djokovic forward with a drop shot who then proceeds to hit long. Thiem gets a game point with a good serve and goes on to get the hold.
17:34 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-1*
Take a look at that drop shot!
17:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-1*
17:25 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *0-1
Thiem opens the fifth set with an easy love-hold.
17:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 0-0*
17:17 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 7-5 against Dominic Thiem
With the point within his grasp, forehand overcooks his forehand to lose the first point. It's 15-15 as Djokovic nets his drop shot. That is the only point he loses on his serve to clinch the fourth set and force a fifth set in this semi-final.
17:12 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *6-5
Thiem misses a slice to lose the first point but comes with a brilliant running forehand lob to win the second point. Djokovic fails to volley at the net to lose the next point. A wild Thiem forehand makes it 30-30. A long Thiem forehand brings up a break point for Djokovic. The pressure gets to Thiem and he double faults to lose the hold.
17:08 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 5-5*
Djokovic comes up with an easy hold to 15 to level the set.
17:04 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *4-5
Thiem brings up his game point with yet another passing forehand winner and gets the hold with a booming ace down the T. He is now a game away from reaching the Roland Garros final for the second year running.
17:01 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 4-4*
Thiem gets a chance to break back and gets it after Djokovic nets his slice. This is turning out to be a roller-coaster of a semi-final.
16:57 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *4-3
Djokovic comes up with a brilliant forehand return to win the first point. He then takes a 30-15 lead. Thiem sets up a forehand winner with a reflexive volleyed drop shot. The Austrian gets a crucial hold.
16:53 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 4-2*
Djokovic ends the run of breaks with a clinical love-hold.
16:49 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *3-2
Thiem loses the first point and goes down 0-30 with a double fault. He sends his slice long to bring up a triple break point for Djokovic. And we get a third break in a row! This set is wild!
16:47 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 2-2*
Djokovic starts his service game with his third double fault of the match. He looks to serve and volley on the next point but Thiem smashes in a monstrous backhand of a return to go 30-0 up. Djokovic wins the next point at the net but then gifts Thiem a double break point by netting his forehand. Thiem defends well on the next point but Djokovic stretches him to the maximum and saves one of the break points and gets back to deuce after Thiem's slice catches the tape. Thiem brings up another break point by winning a rally full of slices by coming up with a well-placed drop shot. The net caught finally goes Thiem's way after his slice loops wildly over the net-bound Djokovic to give the Austrian a break.
16:40 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *2-1
16:39 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *2-1
Thiem loses the first point after his forehand clips the tape and falls back in his side of the court and he then goes 0-30 down. Djokovic defends so well that it is a pity he does not win the third point. Thiem makes it 30-30. Djokovic once again defends well on the next point and this time he gets lucky as a net caught sets up an easy winner for him to set up break point. Thiem lands his backhand wide to give Djokovic the first break of the set,
16:34 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 1-1*
Djokovic gets a quick-fire love-hold.
16:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
16:32 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
16:32 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
Thiem takes a 40-15 lead before Djokovic reduces the deficit with a crisp forehand cross-court winner. But Thiem clinches an easy hold to win the first game.
16:28 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins the third set 7-5 against Novak Djokovic!
Thiem hits a deep forehand to the corner to set up a down the line forehand winner on the other corner. Two poor returns in a row gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead. Thiem responds with a thunderous forehand winner down the line. A point later, he fires in another forehand winner past Djokovic to get to deuce. Djokovic is having a word with the chair umpire as he believes the shot clock is being started as soon the point is over and not after the crowd's applause dies down. He advances to the net in anticipation of Thiem's failed lob and once again shrugs his shoulders as he sees the umpire start the shot clock as soon as the point is over. That looks to be getting to him as Thiem brings up a set point. Thiem slices long to squander it. Djokovic loses a game point trying to serve and volley as Thiem recover quickly to hit a forehand passing winner. The Austrian gets another set point but Djokovic saves it with a good save. Djokovic gives Thiem a third set point with a forehand unforced error but saves it with an ace down the T. Thiem defends brilliantly and brings up another set point with a backhand passing winner and finally clinches the set with a terrific return. Thiem came up with some clutch shots there and Djokovic, who started the day positively, finds himself 2-1 down
16:13 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *5-6
A comfortable hold for Thiem.
16:10 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-5*
Djokovic attacks Thiem's backhand but then nets his forehand to lose the second point. At game point, he sends a forehand long but hits a backhand winner parallel to the outside line to get the hold.
16:06 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *4-5
Thiem wins a thoroughly enjoyable point to save a break point. He couldn't make the best of two smashes but then plays a drop shot, which hits the tape and trickles over. Djokovic gets another break point after Thiem nets his backhand. He saves it with a big serve down the T. Thiem comes up with a well-taken drop shot which Djokovic tries to return by unsuccessfully throwing his racquet at the ball. Thiem fights on to get a tough hold. The fourth seed is now a game away from winning the third set.