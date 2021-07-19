Market Roundup: Sensex drops nearly by 600 points, Nifty closes at 15,752; today's top gainers and losers

At the closing bell, Sensex went down by a whopping 586 points and was at 52,533.40. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 15,752.40 after decreasing by 1.07 percent

Amid bearish market sentiment, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the red on Monday, 19 July.

At the closing bell, Sensex went down by a whopping 586 points and was at 52,533.40. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 15,752.40 after decreasing by 1.07 percent.

Faring relatively better than their larger peers, midcaps and smallcaps ended the day 0.58 and 0.31 percent lower, respectively. India VIX closed 8 percent higher.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,553.40 with a loss of 586.66 points or 1.10 percent. The top gainers were NTPC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy, and Sun Pharma. The top laggards were HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, and Maruti.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

NTPC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.89 percent and closed at Rs 121.35

Nestle India: The shares of the company rose 0.59 percent to close at Rs 17,754.00.

Dr Reddy: It witnessed a jump of 0.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 5,424.00

Sun Pharma: 0.05 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 689.00

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HDFC Bank: Shares of the company fell by 3.34 percent to close at Rs 1,470.95

Indusind Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,015.55 down by 2.78 percent

HDFC: 2.15 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,482.35

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 755.15 after witnessing a fall of 2.07 percent

Maruti: A decline of 1.89 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 7,165.95

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,752.40, after losing 171.00 points or 1.07 percent. Broader markets ended in the red except Nifty Smallcap. It went up by 0.03 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

NTPC: 2.02 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 121.50

BPCL: The shares of the company surged 1.56 percent to end at Rs 455.00

Divis Lab: It closed at Rs 4,805.00 with a jump of 1 percent

Nestle India: The company gained 0.60 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,760.00

Tata Consumer: A jump of 0.42 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 766.20

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC Bank: Shares of the company fell by 3.28 percent to close at Rs 1,472.40

Indusind Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,015.00, down by 2.81 percent

HDFC Life: A decline of 2.74 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 678.85

Axis Bank: 2.22 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 754.00

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,482.50 after witnessing a fall of 2.14 percent