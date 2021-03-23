Market Roundup: BSE Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark, Nifty around 14,800 level; IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement lift indices

Top gainers on the BSE included UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan. ONGC, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the worst performers

Both the market indices closed in the green today (Tuesday, 23 March) with the BSE Sensex regaining the 50,000 mark, while the NSE Nifty hovered around 14,800 level.

Banking stocks acted as the major contributors to the upswing in the market.

The BSE Sensex gained 280.15 points or 0.56 percent to close above 50,000 mark at 50,051.44.

Top gainers on the BSE included UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan.

ONGC, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the worst performers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

UltraTech Cement: The shares of the company gained 3.06 percent to close at Rs 6,934.15.

IndusInd Bank: The share of the bank witnessed a hike of 2.28 percent to end at Rs 990.00.

ICICI Bank: Shares jumped 2.25 percent to close at Rs 586.30.

HDFC Bank: The shares of HDFC bank closed at Rs 1,500.35 gaining 2.11 percent.

Titan: Shares of the company surged 2.06 percent to end the day at Rs 1,489.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

ONGC: The company shares fell 2.28 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 107.15.

Power Grid: 1.97 percent fall was witnessed in the share prices of the company to end at Rs 219.15.

ITC: The shares of the company closed at Rs 222.15 witnessing a decline of 1.70 percent.

NTPC: 1.14 percent decline was noted in the share prices which closed at Rs 108.75.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares of the company ended at Rs 844.65, down by 1.05 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed the day at 14,814.75, up 78.35 points or 0.53 percent. Talking about the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty auto gave a positive ending while Nifty FMCG ended in the red.

Nifty IT index gained 70.35 points or 0.27 percent to close at 26,105.70 followed by Nifty Pharma which surged 0.48 percent or 56.45 points to end at 11,907.20 and Nifty Auto jumped 47.20 points or 0.47 percent to settle the day at 10,187.65. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG closed negative at 34,473.75 down by 134.25 points or 0.39 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: The share price of the company surged 4.68 percent to close at Rs 28,215.25.

UltraTech Cement: It witnessed a hike of 2.70 percent to close at Rs 6,909.95.

Divi's Laboratories: 2.57 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 3,493.55.

HDFC Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,504.00, up by 2.37 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 990.65 witnessing a hike of 2.32 percent.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hindalco: The shares of the company declined by 2.43 percent to settle lower at Rs 331.50.

ONGC: 2.14 percent fall was observed in the share prices which closed at Rs 107.25.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The shares of the company dragged by 2.06 percent to end at Rs 218.95.

GAIL: The shares of the company closed at Rs 134.25 witnessing a decline of 1.86 percent.

ITC: The shares of the company lost 1.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 222.00.