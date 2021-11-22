Mark Cavendish suffers broken ribs and collapsed lung in crash
Cavendish was riding in the Madison on Sunday when Danish world and Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen crashed in front of him after Gerben Thijssen slipped on a wet patch on the track.
British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the Six Days of Ghent, his Deceuninck Quick-Step team said Monday.
The 36-year-old, winner of a record-equalling 34 stages on the Tour de France, rode into the Dane's bike, sending him tumbling to the floor.
"Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation," Deceuninck Quick-Step said.
"It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation."
