Marin Cilic drops to fifth in latest ATP rankings after early Istanbul exit; Ajla Tomljanovic rises 25 spots in WTA

Croatia's Marin Cilic dropped a place to fifth in the ATP rankings released Monday after making an early exit from last week's Istanbul tournament.

Former US Open champion Cilic, who lost in both last year's Wimbledon final and January's Australian Open final to Roger Federer, was bundled out by unseeded Tunisian Malek Jaziri after receiving a bye into the second round.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov took fourth spot despite not having played, with Spain's Rafael Nadal still atop the rankings.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic jumped 25 places to 71st in the WTA rankings released Monday after making the final of the Rabat tournament on the weekend.

Belgium's Elise Mertens, who beat Tomljanovic in Rabat, moved up three places to 16th.

Romanian Simona Halep remained atop the rankings, unchanged for the top 15, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.