You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Maria Sharapova says she will not settle for lower-tier titles, eyes more Grand Slam crowns

Sports Reuters Apr 24, 2018 16:32:20 IST

Stuttgart: Maria Sharapova will not settle for lower-tier titles after making her comeback last year and the former world number one is determined to add to her five grand slam crowns.

File image of Maria Sharapova. AP

File image of Maria Sharapova. AP

The 31-year-old Russian returned from a 15-month doping ban at the Stuttgart Grand Prix last April and Sharapova has since won one title, the Tianjin Open, after inconsistent performances and injury problems.

She is back in Stuttgart this year and plays Caroline Garcia in the first round later on Tuesday.

“When you’ve experienced grand slam victories, it’s absolutely natural to have that goal in your mind,” Sharapova told CNN.

“It would be silly for me to say my goal for this year is to win a lower-tier tournament because I strive to be on the big stage and to win on the big stage.

“I’ve experienced it, and I know what it’s like and I want that feeling again. I continue to work for that.”

Sharapova, who won her last grand slam title at the 2014 French Open, has no plans to retire.

“I haven’t set a time table for myself, but I’ve always said that I would do it on my own terms... “ she said.

“I’d love to play in another Olympics, but I don’t know if that will happen and at this point in 2018, I don’t really want to know. I want to keep going and I want to keep working and see where that takes me.”


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 16:32 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores