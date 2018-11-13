Marco Reus sits out of Germany training session due to foot injury sustained in Borussia Dortmund's win over Bayern Munich

Leipzig: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus was forced to sit out with a foot injury as Germany were put through their paces in training Tuesday ahead of an upcoming friendly against Russia.

The 29-year-old playmaker bruised his foot on his way to scoring a brace for Dortmund in a 3-2 Bundesliga win over defending champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Reus has a history of sitting out Germany duty due to injury. Torn ankle ligaments ruled him out of their 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil and a groin injury sidelined him for Euro 2016 in France.

For the match against 2018 World Cup hosts Russia, Germany coach Joachim Low is already without Schalke striker Mark Uth, who has a leg injury, and Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler, who drops out because of a family bereavement.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is expected to join the squad later in the week for next Monday's Nations League home match against the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen, which the Germans must win to stay in Group One.