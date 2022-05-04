The jersey had been owned since the end of the 1986 World Cup's controversial encounter by England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with Maradona after England lost 2-1 in Mexico City.

New York: The jersey that Argentina football legend Diego Maradona wore when scoring twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous "hand of God" goal, was auctioned for $9.3 million (Rs 70.91 crore approx), a record for any item of sports memorabilia, Sotheby's said Wednesday.

Seven bidders vied for the garment in an auction that began 20 April and ended Wednesday morning, Sotheby's said.

Maradona's daughter cast doubt on the sale earlier this month when she claimed that the shirt put up for auction had been the one her father wore in the goalless first half, not the second when he scored his two goals.

Sotheby's insisted they had the right shirt, though.

The previous record for a game-worn shirt from any sport was $5.6 million, set in 2019 for a jersey Babe Ruth wore while on the New York Yankees.

