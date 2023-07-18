Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, on Monday night, made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and end the ongoing conflict between two communities in her home state Manipur.

Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have been involved in a conflict since 3 May 2023. So far, over 150 people have lost their lives in the clashes.

Mirabai Chanu, who is currently training in the USA for the World Championships and the Asian Games, said that many athletes have been unable to train due to the clashes while children are not able to attend school.

“The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months but peace is yet to return. Many players have not been able to train because of this conflict which has also hindered the studies of several children. Many lives have been lost and many houses have been burnt,” Mirabai said in a video on her Twitter handle.

I request Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi_in sir and Home Minister @AmitShah sir to kindly help and save our state Manipur. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRbltnjKl8 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 17, 2023

“I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save all the people of Manipur and bring back peace which was prevalent earlier.”

Chanu won a weightlifting silver medal in the 49 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics. The famed athlete added that she cannot stop thinking about the conflict even if she is in the USA.

“I have my house in Manipur though I am currently training in the USA to prepare for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games. Even though I am not in Manipur, I always think about when this conflict will end,” she said.

The ethnic conflict in Manipur began on 3 May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The March later turned violent and led to state-wide clashes.