Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to reach semi-finals of Asian Cup table tennis tournament
World number 44 Manika beat Chen, ranked 23rd in the ITTF chart, 6-11 11-6 11-5 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-9 in a hard-fought women’s singles quarterfinals.
Star paddler Manika Batra on Friday became the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament in Bangkok with a 4-3 win over higher-ranked Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei.
The Indian ace had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Manika Batra had taken part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but had been knocked out in the quarter-finals after a defeat to Singapore’s Jian Zeng.
Manika will meet either Jeon Jihee of Korea or Japan’s Mima Ito in the semi-finals.
With inputs from PTI
