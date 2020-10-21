Manchester United's revenue drops 19 percent due to COVID-19, inability to qualify for Champions League in previous season
The Premier League club, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, generated 509 million pounds ($665 million) in the year to 30 June — a drop of 19%. Debt soared 133% to 474.1 million pounds ($619 million), while there was a loss of 23.2 million pounds ($30 million).
Manchester: Manchester United's revenue dropped by almost a fifth because the team did not play in the Champions League and because it was forced to close its stadium to fans during the coronavirus pandemic, the English club said Wednesday.
The Premier League club, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, generated 509 million pounds ($665 million) in the year to 30 June — a drop of 19%. Debt soared 133% to 474.1 million pounds ($619 million), while there was a loss of 23.2 million pounds ($30 million).
While the team is back in the Champions League, there is no return of matchday revenue from supporters with games still being played in empty stadiums to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
United made only 5.5 million pounds ($7 million) in matchday revenue from April to June, compared to 23.8 million pounds ($31 million) the previous year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry Maguire
Fernandes, who scored in the 4-1 weekend win at Newcastle United, described being given the captain's armband in Maguire's absence as "an honour, an important achievement".
Champions League: Marcus Rashford sinks Paris Saint-Germain again as Ronald Koeman's Barcelona send message
Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out in 2019, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes.
Premier League: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemns 'Project Big Picture' to reform league
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his deep concern over a radical plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to revamp English football, saying it "undermines trust in football governance".