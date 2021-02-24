Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with Dortmund-based compatriot Erling Braut Haaland
Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international teammate Alf-Inge, at Molde and had hoped to persuade the frontman to link up with him again at Old Trafford last season.
London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is still in contact with former charge Erling Braut Haaland and has not ruled out a future move for the Borussia Dortmund star.
The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football during goal-laden stints with Austrian side Salzburg and Dortmund.
Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international teammate Alf-Inge, at Molde and had hoped to persuade the frontman to link up with him again at Old Trafford last season.
But the striker opted for a move to Dortmund in December 2019.
Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, has said only 10 clubs in the world can afford him, with four of those teams in England.
Asked if the forward was somebody he would like to see one day at Old Trafford, Solskjaer replied: "I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them, of course, and I keep in touch with Erling.
"So it's great to see him become the player he has become and I know he'll work to improve all the time.
"He's a Dortmund player. We just wish him well there and then let's see what life will bring later on."
"Who wasn't interested in him a year ago?" he added. "Because everyone would say you'd take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player."
Solskjaer was speaking on the eve of Thursday's Europa League round-of-32 return leg against Real Sociedad, which United approach all but assured of progress following last week's 4-0 win in Turin.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund fined $91,000 after players break COVID-19 protocol during impromptu celebration
The German Football League (DFL) issued the fine after footage emerged of Dortmund players celebrating Saturday on the team bus without masks and without observing social distancing rules.
Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose to join Borussia Dortmund next season
A long-term target of Dortmund's, Rose has also been linked to the Manchester United job in the past.
FA Cup: Manchester United reach quarter-finals with West Ham win, Burnley crash out
A fine finish from Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay ensured Manchester United advanced to the last eight for a seventh successive season