Manchester United's new signing Donny van de Beek honours ex-Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri with shirt number
Van de Beek, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer transfer window.
London: Manchester United's new signing Donny van de Beek has revealed he will wear shirt number 34 in honour of former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after an on-pitch heart attack.
United on Wednesday announced they had completed a deal for the Netherlands international worth a reported initial 39 million euros ($46 million).
Nouri, now 23, suffered brain damage while playing for Ajax in a pre-season game in Austria in 2017.
Van De Beek, also 23, explained why he had chosen shirt number 34 in an interview on United's official website.
"This is a special thing for me because my good friend Abdelhak Nouri... maybe you know the story, he had a heart attack and he's a good friend of mine.
"I'm really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them.
"So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number."
Van de Beek, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer transfer window.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jamie Vardy signs one-year extension with Leicester City after Golden Boot-winning season
The Foxes have rewarded Jamie Vardy after he scored 23 goals to claim the Premier League's Golden Boot last season.
Premier League: Arsenal sign loanee defenders Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent contracts
Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.
Premier League: Newcastle United sign former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick on free transfer
Hendrick agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club after leaving Turf Moor when his deal expired at the end of last season.