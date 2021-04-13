Manchester United's interest in acquiring A-League team 'just noise’, says club CEO
Nine newspapers reported that Manchester United officials were in discussions with Central Coast Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth, who has been seeking a buyer for the cash-strapped club for the past year.
Sydney: Manchester United are reportedly interested in joining their English Premier League city rival and becoming a team owner Down Under in the A-League, although the chief executive of the Australian club is calling it “nothing more than speculation."
Nine newspapers reported Tuesday that Manchester United officials were in discussions with Central Coast Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth, who has been seeking a buyer for the cash-strapped club for the past year.
Nine said the English club would likely move the team now based at Gosford, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Sydney, to Sydney’s northern beaches. Matches would be played at either North Sydney Oval or Brookvale Oval in harbor-side Manly, the report says.
But Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp says the Manchester United link is speculative.
“The chairman has held discussions with a number of clubs and interested parties across a number of years regarding the sale of the club,” Mielekamp said. “And it’s important, like in the pre-season, none of this distracts anyone at the club. It is just noise."
The Mariners are in first place in the A-League with nine wins, four losses and three draws. They have a two-point lead over Melbourne City.
Any sale hinges on support from a majority of A-League clubs. Governing body Football Australia, which has been asked for comment, also has to ratify any deal.
Manchester City took a controlling stake in the A-League’s then-Melbourne Heart in 2014. They changed the team’s name to Melbourne City and also the A-League club’s colors.
Manchester United are owned by the American Glazer family, who have owned the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995.
also read
Europa League: Manchester United ease to 2-0 win over Granada in quarter-final first leg; Arsenal held by Slavia Prague
Marcus Rashford raced on to a long ball sprayed upfield by Victor Lindelof to fire United in front at Los Carmenes on 31 minutes against a team enjoying a brilliant debut European campaign.
Premier League: Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood lead Manchester United comeback to beat Brighton; Spurs held at Newcastle
Rashford slotted home an equaliser on 62 minutes from Bruno Fernandes's pass to reward United's marked improvement.
European football matchday: Atletico Madrid face stern Sevilla test in bid for title; goalkeeper conundrum as Man United take on Brighton
A look at what’s happening in European football on Sunday.