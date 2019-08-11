Manchester United vs Chelsea, LIVE Score, English Premier League 2019: Rashford's goal keeps United ahead

Preview: Chelsea has a new manager but the curious case of Jorginho and the team's midfield metamorphosis might still come to define Frank Lampard's first season in charge.
Italy midfielder Jorginho was Maurizio Sarri's man, hailed as the chief exponent of the "Sarriball" possession play on his 57-million-pound ($69-million) arrival from Napoli in the summer of 2018.
Sarri's man in the middle attracted all the criticism from fans any time Chelsea labored under the former Napoli boss' heavily proscriptive system.
The 27-year-old was rarely able to cut loose and step out of his deep-lying role, and Sarri constantly railed against claims he was wasting N'Golo Kante by deploying France's wrecking-ball World Cup-winner further upfield.
Lampard appears determined not to follow suit.
"I have more space to create and I'm more free, so I can do many things with my creativity," said Jorginho, of a fresh task under new Blues boss Lampard.
An expected 4-2-3-1 approach might give Chelsea more stability, especially if Kante is restored to his ball-winning best at the midfield's base.
Sarri never settled at Stamford Bridge and — despite pulling off a third-place Premier League finish and landing the Europa League title — the chain-smoking former banker secured a quick return to Italy with Juventus.
Jorginho is determined to settle down in west London, however, insisting he has been energized by Lampard's arrival.
Chelsea's record goal-scorer, Lampard is back at the Bridge as top boss and that after just one year in management with Derby County.
Too good a chance to turn down, now the 41-year-old Lampard must fight to ensure his tenure is not too much too soon.
The scale of loss in Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid is still to be seen. The Belgium forward had a direct hand in 38 goals last term, scoring 21 and laying on 17 more. His 15 Premier League assists proved the high mark across Europe's top five divisions.
Chelsea's two-window transfer ban has left the Blues unable to seek a top-level replacement for Hazard, and Lampard is busily promoting from within.
Christian Pulisic is a new arrival at least, the United States forward signed in January but was allowed to see out the season at Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old will head a clutch of youngsters expected to fill the Hazard void and drive Chelsea's new era, with academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi also firmly in that category.
Midfielder Mason Mount thrived on loan at Derby under Lampard last term, while striker Tammy Abraham helped Aston Villa win Premier League promotion.
Assistant Jody Morris and boss Lampard are still rookies in the management game too, but the former Chelsea stars understand the club's fabric and value their youth talent.
Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea
58' Change for Chelsea! The American Pulisic comes on for Barkley. This is his professional debut for the London club. Also, Abraham was booked for a foul on McTominay.
United walk back to the locker room with the lead. It was a 50-50 half for both sides as they both created and conceded chances. Chelsea hit the post on multiple occasions but could find the back of the net while Rashford converted from the spot to give United the lead.
18' GOAL! Rashford converts from the spot to give United the perfect start. It was a strong penalty to his left. Kepa made the right guess but could not save it.
Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
16' PENALTY! United will take the kick from the spot after Zouma brings down Rashford in the box.
Frank Lampard: We’ve got a tough game. We want to make a good start and we’re confident going into the game.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The first game is always emotional. Things happen that you can’t normally explain. You want to build momentum. Football is a results business; it’s always the last game that you remember and discuss.
Let's take another look at the playing XIs.
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pereira, Lingard, Pogba, Martial, Rashford.
Substitutes: Romero, Mata, Young, James, Greenwood, Matic, Tuanzebe.
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Barkley, Mount, Abraham.
Substitutes: Alonso, Kante, Caballero, Kenedy, Giroud, Pulisic, Tomori.
YELLOW CARD !
53' Jorgino goes into the book for a tackle from behind on Lingard. He had to bring down the player to curtail his excellent run.
YELLOW CARD !
49' Yellow card for Jesse Lingard for clipping the toe of Matteo Kovacic. The start is similar to the first half. Chelsea with the ball. United playing on counterattack.
46' The second-half is underway! Chelsea need to score apart from hitting the woodwork while United will look to see out the half to secure their first win
United walk back to the locker room with the lead. It was a 50-50 half for both sides as they both created and conceded chances. Chelsea hit the post on multiple occasions but could find the back of the net while Rashford converted from the spot to give United the lead.
40' Another shot off the post! This time from Emerson and Chelsea still trail United at Old Trafford. It was lovely dipping cross from Jorginho.
39' Barkley drifted away from Lindelof in the box after receiving Pedro's cross and then released a low shot from his left foot but De Gea makes the save
36' Zouma gets a booking for a really bad tackle on Pereira. Not a good day for the defender.
34' United supporters erupted in joy after Rashford put another one past Kepa but he was in offside position as Pogba played the through ball from outside the box
31' Martial takes another shot from outside the box after Andreas played a cross to him but the shot went well over the bar
22' Christensen is receiving some medical treatment after a blow in the face from Pogba. Slight delay in the play.
GOAL !
18' GOAL! Rashford converts from the spot to give United the perfect start. It was a strong penalty to his left. Kepa made the right guess but could not save it.
16' PENALTY! United will take the kick from the spot after Zouma brings down Rashford in the box.
12' Confident start for the Blues! Chelsea are bossing the ball possession for now. They are also playing a high line with United staying deep. And a shot from Mount from outside the box but it was harmless.
7' Zouma's misplaced pass on the edge of the box gave clear chance for Martial to have a shot but it was weak and straight into the hands of Kepa
4' Tammy Abraham hits the far post with his shot after stealing the ball from Marcus Rashford on the edge of the box
1' KICKOFF! United get us underway with them being in red colour shirt and white short. All blue for Chelsea.
Michael Ballack has predicted a 2-1 win for Chelsea! Do you agree?
So much has changed for the both the clubs over the yeas.
The United boys are at home, Old Trafford!
Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United for Inter Milan recently. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels United can cope without Lukaku following the striker's transfer to Milan, saying that it was time for him to move on despite the lack of a replacement. Click here to read what all he had to say.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have reached the agreement to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco. The footballer will join the club in January. Click here to read the details.
Chelsea season preview: Curtailed by transfer ban, Chelsea under 'prodigal son' Frank Lampard look imbalanced, writes Sourya Chowdhury
Manchester United season preview: Investment in youth could reignite expensively assembled, but underperforming squad, writes Shivam Damohe
Frank Lampard pick Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount for Chelsea!
Maguire and Wan-Bissaka start for Manchester United!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League match. Both sides begin their EPL campaign today.