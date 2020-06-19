Manchester United star Paul Pogba's Roll Royce seized by UK police for bearing French registration plate

Manchester United player Paul Pogba's Rolls Royce was seized after the star was pulled over for driving with a French number plate.

According to a report on Mirror, the World Cup winner was pulled over by authorities near Manchester Airport on Thursday night after they clocked him driving his Wraith Black Badge on the M56.

The report added that UK laws state that foreign cars that have been in Britain for more than six months must be registered with the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) and fitted with UK plates.

Owners residing in the UK must register their vehicles within two weeks of importing it.

A report in The Sun mentions an eye-witness saying that they noticed the car going past on the motorway because it really stands out.

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw the driver was Paul Pogba. It looked like he did everything that was asked," the eyewitness said, adding, “We wondered what it was all about, he didn’t look like he was speeding or anything.”

As per a report on The Independent, the midfielder was asked to sit in the back of the patrol car, while his details were checked and the car seized for running on French registration plates.

The report cited a statement from the Greater Manchester Police that read that the vehicle was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

The report added that Pogba will have to pay £150 to retrieve the car within seven days plus an additional £20 for each day it is held.