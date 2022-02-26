Manchester United players plead for peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation

Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of Saturday's Premier League match in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, United announced they had terminated a deal with Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin's actions, which have been met with heavy international sanctions.

"It’s just an incredible situation we have a kind of war in Europe," United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

