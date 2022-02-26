Manchester United players plead for peace in Ukraine
Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation
Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of Saturday's Premier League match in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation.
On Friday, United announced they had terminated a deal with Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin's actions, which have been met with heavy international sanctions.
"It’s just an incredible situation we have a kind of war in Europe," United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
China refuses to call Russia's military attack on Ukraine an 'invasion': Where does Beijing fit in conflict
As per a report by Reuters, at a daily briefing in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, 'we understand Russia’s legitimate concerns on security issues'
'Saddest moment in my tenure' says UN chief Antonio Guterres as Russia carries out military operation in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin said Russia's move to launch a special military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from that country
Violence in Ukraine's Donbass raises fears of Russian invasion; all you need to know about region of conflict
Ukraine's military claimed on Thursday that Russian-backed rebels fired artillery rounds on a kindergarten facility in a village in the Luhansk region. It was hit by shelling but no casualties were reported