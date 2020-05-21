You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

Sports Reuters May 21, 2020 20:00:02 IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not tolerate players with personal agendas and would rather leave positions in the squad vacant than have them upset the applecart.

Solskjaer, who was appointed permanent manager in March last year, said there were players who did not put the team first resulting in a loss of form towards the end of the season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

File image of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Reuters

“In March, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries,” Solskjaer told the United We Stand fanzine. “There were other things I didn’t like last year – some personal agendas which couldn’t be sorted out until the summer.

“That’s when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first... If a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times.
T
“I’d rather have a hole in the squad... You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt.”

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League with 45 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 20:00:02 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres