Manchester City vs Tottenham, LIVE Score, English Premier League 2019: City look to exorcise demons of Champions League defeat

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur ended Manchester City’s European ambitions last season and they will be looking to dent Pep Guardiola’s side’s hopes of winning a third successive Premier League title when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
A rare setback in a near impeccable season from City came in April with a dramatic exit to Spurs in the Champions League quarter-final.
City won the second-leg 4-3 but went out on away goals after a late goal from Raheem Sterling, which would have sent City through, was dramatically ruled out for offside following a VAR video review.
Just three days later the pair met again in the league as Guardiola’s side kept their title run on track with a 1-0 victory.
Both teams began their Premier League campaigns in winning fashion with City sweeping aside West Ham United with a 5-0 win at London Stadium while Spurs struggled before emerging as 3-1 victors at home to promoted Aston Villa.
City will be relieved that Spurs’ South Korean winger Son Heung-min will miss the game while he serves a three-game suspension.
Son scored the only goal of the Champions League first leg and struck twice in the second-leg but Harry Kane, who missed the last two meetings, has begun the season in form with a double against Villa.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 21:41:39 IST
Highlights
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Premier League!
Tonight's fixture sees defending champions Manchester City host Tottenham in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash! Stay tuned for all the latest updates as we approach kick off.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:41 (IST)
Pep Guardiola speaks before the match: The Champions League defeat is in the past. Whether we had won, it’s in the past, when we don’t qualify it is in the past. Last season was an incredible season for us, and this is just the second match of the season. We just have to play well and have fun.
We did really well in the Champions League matches. We did good things in those matches. Of course, we’ve watched them back, but those things don’t matter that much.
21:29 (IST)
Here are the results from the rest of today's action
21:19 (IST)
Teemu Pukki scores a hat-trick in just his second Premier League match!
21:15 (IST)
Southampton make it 1-2!
The Saints have scored against Liverpool thanks to an absolute gift of misplaced pass from Super Cup hero Adrian! An error straight out of the Karius coaching manual!
via GIPHY
21:07 (IST)
And here's the Tottenham Starting XI
21:06 (IST)
Here's how the home side will line up
21:03 (IST)
