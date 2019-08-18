Manchester City vs Tottenham, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: City draw after being denied late winner by VAR

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur ended Manchester City’s European ambitions last season and they will be looking to dent Pep Guardiola’s side’s hopes of winning a third successive Premier League title when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
A rare setback in a near impeccable season from City came in April with a dramatic exit to Spurs in the Champions League quarter-final.
City won the second-leg 4-3 but went out on away goals after a late goal from Raheem Sterling, which would have sent City through, was dramatically ruled out for offside following a VAR video review.
Just three days later the pair met again in the league as Guardiola’s side kept their title run on track with a 1-0 victory.
Both teams began their Premier League campaigns in winning fashion with City sweeping aside West Ham United with a 5-0 win at London Stadium while Spurs struggled before emerging as 3-1 victors at home to promoted Aston Villa.
City will be relieved that Spurs’ South Korean winger Son Heung-min will miss the game while he serves a three-game suspension.
Son scored the only goal of the Champions League first leg and struck twice in the second-leg but Harry Kane, who missed the last two meetings, has begun the season in form with a double against Villa.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:07 (IST)
That's it from us folks!
It's been an absolutely enthralling match, and has well and truly set the tone for the Premier League. With 36 more weeks of crazy football to come, do make sure to check in on us from time to time, as we continue our coverage of big 6 matches. Adios!
00:01 (IST)
FT | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
It ends all level, and Pep Guardiola will be feeling cheated at the moment. We've only had a couple of weeks of action, but VAR is already the hot topic, and it made its presence felt yet again. Mauricio Pochettino will be happy with the point though, because by all rights, it's an absolute smash and grab.
23:55 (IST)
93' | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
Deja vu at the Etihad, as a last-gasp winner is cruelly denied to Manchester City by the VAR gods. A glancing touch from Aymeric Laporte's hand rules out a Gabriel Jesus goal in extra time.
23:45 (IST)
84' | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
A bit of a delay in proceedings, as Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko goes down with a thigh problem. During the stoppage, Tottenham bring on Giovani Lo Celso, who will add another dimension to their attack in the final ten minutes or so.
23:28 (IST)
66' | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
A bit of handbags here, as Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero get into a brief screaming contest on the sidelines, after the Argentine striker is replaced by Gabriel Jesus. Our hearts go out to the journalist conducting Guardiola's post-match interview, you have a real storm coming your way.
23:25 (IST)
Footage of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal
23:25 (IST)
63' | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
Manchester City are turning it up a notch! After conceding from yet another suckerpunch, the defending champions have unleashed their inner Super Saiyan, and poor Hugo Lloris is going to wake up a bit bruised and battered tomorrow.
23:21 (IST)
56' | City 2 - 2 Tottenham
Lucas Moura drags Tottenham back onto level-footing! It's his first touch, 27 seconds after coming off the bench, and just Tottenham's second shot on goal, but they're level, and that's all that counts. This match is bringing the drama!
23:16 (IST)
Can we get Moura that?!
23:14 (IST)
54' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris is taking some serious fire at the moment! The French goalkeeper has been peppered with shots from what now looks like a Manchester City front six. City could have this wrapped up with a bow on it come the hour mark.
23:10 (IST)
46' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
Zinchenko comes close! The Ukrainian full-back absolutely hammers a shot straight at the Tottenham goal from distance, and it takes a wicked deflection off of Harry Kane on the way. Lloris is alert though, and he makes the save.
23:08 (IST)
22:49 (IST)
HT' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
The half-time whistle goes, and it gives Tottenham's ragged squad a brief respite from the barrage of attacks that were being launched their way. However, though they might not have been impressive, Tottenham are still firmly in this match with a chance, if they can somehow figure out how to stem Manchester City's tide.
22:46 (IST)
45' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
Tottenham's French goalkeeper tries to dink the ball past Kevin de Bruyne, but almost hands the Belgian a free shot at goal. Luckily, Spurs defenders are on hand to snuff out the danger. That could have been a bit embarrassing.
22:45 (IST)
What are you doing Hugo?
22:44 (IST)
43' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
Ilkay Gundogan comes inches away from getting Kevin de Bruyne a hat-trick of assists! The German latches on to a deft little ball from his Belgian teammate, but Lloris breathes an audible sigh of relief.as it zips past the upright.
22:37 (IST)
35' | City 2 - 1 Tottenham
Kevin de Bruyne engineers yet another wonderful cross for Sergio Aguero, who is left with the very easy job of tapping the ball into a gaping goal. This is Aguero's 97th Premier League goal at the Etihad, and he ties Alan Shearer for the record of most goals by a player at any given stadium.
22:36 (IST)
This man has radar-guided boots!
22:26 (IST)
24' | City 1 - 1 Tottenham
Tottenham are right back in this! Spurs score through Erik Lamela, who gives the Manchester City defence a bit of razzle dazzle before placing a shot past the flailing Ederson, who looked absolutely stranded! Game *ON*
22:24 (IST)
Ooh la la Erik Lamela!
22:20 (IST)
20' | City 1 - 0 Tottenham
What a cross from Kevin De Bruyne! The Belgian whips in a delectable ball first time straight on to the head of Raheem Sterling, who just cannot miss at the moment. It's been a long time coming, but City finally get their goal.
22:20 (IST)
Raheem Sterling's noggin puts City ahead!
22:15 (IST)
That's not looking good for Spurs, is it?
22:13 (IST)
14' | City 0 - 0 Tottenham
Has someone told Tottenham they're allowed to attack? Because it sure doesn't look like they have any intention of doing that any time soon.
22:10 (IST)
7' | City 0 - 0 Tottenham
Kyle Walker(notPeters) bombs forward on the right flank, running straight past a flat-footed Davinson Sanchez, and squares the ball to Raheem Sterling. Sterling thwacks his first time shot straight into Kyle Walker-Peters and it goes behind for a corner.
22:08 (IST)
Raheem Sterling comes close!
22:06 (IST)
5' | City 0 - 0 Tottenham
It's all looking quite breezy for Manchester City so far, with the defending champions enjoying most of the ball. Tottenham are holed up deep inside their own half, and there's no clear route out at the moment.
22:02 (IST)
1' | City 0 - 0 Tottenham
Sergio Aguero gets the ball rolling in the match. Tottenham appear to have a rather flat midfield in the opening seconds of the match, and City are already piling on the pressure.
21:56 (IST)
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks before the match: I think Christian Eriksen trained really well, and last week it was a bit risky for us to push him to play 90 minutes. Of course, we have Giovani Lo Celso, a player who also plays in that position, so we can use him also. It helps to know that we have a good back up option.
It’s too early to judge how big a victory it would be if we won. All the clubs here are in different places, and in case we win, of course we’ll be happy, but it’s just the second game. It’s too early to judge this result.
21:41 (IST)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks before the match: The Champions League defeat is in the past. Whether we had won, it’s in the past, when we don’t qualify it is in the past. Last season was an incredible season for us, and this is just the second match of the season. We just have to play well and have fun.
We did really well in the Champions League matches. We did good things in those matches. Of course, we’ve watched them back, but those things don’t matter that much.
21:29 (IST)
Here are the results from the rest of today's action
21:19 (IST)
Teemu Pukki scores a hat-trick in just his second Premier League match!
21:15 (IST)
Southampton make it 1-2!
The Saints have scored against Liverpool thanks to an absolute gift of misplaced pass from Super Cup hero Adrian! An error straight out of the Karius coaching manual!
21:07 (IST)
And here's the Tottenham Starting XI
21:06 (IST)
Here's how the home side will line up
21:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Premier League!
Tonight's fixture sees defending champions Manchester City host Tottenham in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash! Stay tuned for all the latest updates as we approach kick off.