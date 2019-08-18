Manchester City vs Tottenham, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: City draw after being denied late winner by VAR

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur ended Manchester City’s European ambitions last season and they will be looking to dent Pep Guardiola’s side’s hopes of winning a third successive Premier League title when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A rare setback in a near impeccable season from City came in April with a dramatic exit to Spurs in the Champions League quarter-final.

City won the second-leg 4-3 but went out on away goals after a late goal from Raheem Sterling, which would have sent City through, was dramatically ruled out for offside following a VAR video review.

Just three days later the pair met again in the league as Guardiola’s side kept their title run on track with a 1-0 victory.

Both teams began their Premier League campaigns in winning fashion with City sweeping aside West Ham United with a 5-0 win at London Stadium while Spurs struggled before emerging as 3-1 victors at home to promoted Aston Villa.

City will be relieved that Spurs’ South Korean winger Son Heung-min will miss the game while he serves a three-game suspension.

Son scored the only goal of the Champions League first leg and struck twice in the second-leg but Harry Kane, who missed the last two meetings, has begun the season in form with a double against Villa.

With inputs from Agencies.