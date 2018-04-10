Preview: Manchester City had a chance to secure the domestic title. It failed.
Leading Manchester United 2-0 at halftime, the Premier League trophy seemed to be in the bag for Pep Guardiola. That's until a three-goal collapse mirroring last week's Champions League loss to Liverpool .
Regardless of the 3-2 loss to United, City will undoubtedly win the Premier League.
But given that City missed out on the symbolic derby title win after key talent started on the bench — including Kevin De Bruyne — Guardiola can only show the gamble was worth it by making a comeback against Liverpool.
A 4-0 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium would be enough to take City's players through. It's not such a daunting proposition since City has already beaten Juergen Klopp's side 5-0 at home in the league this season.
Liverpool will be missing suspended Jordan Henderson, with Georginio Wijnaldum set to replace the captain in an untested midfield combination.
"We are not going to sit back," Wijnaldum said. "We are going to play our game. That is what we always do."
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 23:20 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 23:32 PM
TEAM NEWS from Etihad stadium!
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Bernardo, Sterling, Sane; Jesus
Liverpool XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium — the former home turf. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently leading 3-0 on aggreggate after a brilliant first half at the Anfield last week. City, who failed to seal the title against Manchester United on Saturday, have a mountain to climb if they are to keep their continental campaign alive.