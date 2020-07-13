Manchester City to take part in Champions League next season after CAS overturns two-year ban
UEFA punished Manchester City in February with a two-year ban for 'serious breaches' of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators.
Geneva: Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a 10 million euro ($11.3 million) fine for failing to cooperate with investigators.
The verdict by three judges clears the team coached by Pep Guardiola to play in the group stage of the Champions League next season. The case does not affect City’s place in this season’s competition, which resumes next month.
City's win guarantees tens of millions of dollars in UEFA prize money next season. It also protects against players leaving to seek Champions League action with another club.
Guardiola had pledged to stay in Manchester “no matter what happens” in the courts.
UEFA punished Man City in February for “serious breaches” of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators. The allegations included that City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, misled UEFA over several years to meet financial integrity rules — known as Financial Fair Play — required to enter European club competitions.
City denied wrongdoing, and said it had “irrefutable evidence” the claims were not true.
The urgent ruling came one month after a three-day hearing held by video link between Switzerland and England. A full verdict detailing the evidence, expert witness testimony and the judges’ reasons is unlikely to be published for at least several weeks.
UEFA-appointed investigators opened a case after leaked club emails and documents from City officials were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. They were likely obtained by a hacker from Portugal.
The published evidence appeared to show City deceived UEFA by overstating sponsorship deals from 2012-16 and hid the source of revenue linked to state-backed companies in Abu Dhabi.
City never disputed the documents were authentic, but argued the evidence was stolen and reported out of context.
UEFA had previously signed off on City’s submitted accounts since 2014. That year, UEFA fined City 20 million euros ($22.6 million) of its Champions League prize money in a first wave of assessments of European clubs’ finances.
UEFA could choose to challenge the CAS ruling at Switzerland’s supreme court. Federal appeals in CAS cases rarely succeed and only consider narrow grounds of legal procedure.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says team must rebuild for title challenge next season
City have already conceded 10 more goals in the league than they did in the whole of last season’s title-winning campaign, and still have seven games left
Premier League: Leroy Sane close to completing permanent Bayern Munich move, admits Pep Guardiola
British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to sign Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros ($50.47 million) plus add-ons, with the winger poised to a sign a five-year deal with the German club.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real Madrid clash
Guardiola also said he was pleased with City’s response after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea handed Liverpool the Premier League title.