Manchester City to immortalise David Silva's contribution by building statue at Etihad stadium
A training field will also be dedicated to Silva at City's practice facility.
Manchester: Manchester City will recognise David Silva's 10-year career at the club by building a statue in honour of the Spanish playmaker at the Etihad Stadium.
Silva, who is widely regarded as one of City's greatest ever players, played his last game for the English team in the 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday. He is the only player to have been at the club for all of the trophies won under its Abu Dhabi ownership, starting with the FA Cup in 2011.
City said a statue of Silva has been commissioned and will be unveiled in 2021, along with one of former captain Vincent Kompany.
A training field will also be dedicated to Silva at City's practice facility. City said it will immortalise “David’s remarkable contribution to the 6-1 defeat of archrivals (Manchester) United in 2011,” during which he scored and set up Edin Dzeko with a superb volleyed assist.
“David Silva is a transformational player," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, "a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior teammates over the past 10 years.
“He has put a stamp on the team, on this club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole. In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it.”
Silva joined from Valencia after winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and made 436 appearances for City, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five English League Cups.
