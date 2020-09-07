Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte test positive for coronavirus
Manchester City said both Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.
"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," City said in a statement.
"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."
City start their season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 21 September after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.
With AP inputs
