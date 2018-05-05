You are here:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero will be ready for next month's FIFA World Cup

Sports Reuters May 05, 2018 16:51:17 IST

London: Injured Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is recovering well from knee surgery and will be ready for next month’s World Cup in Russia, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

File image of Sergio Aguero. AP

“He will get there fine,” the Spaniard told reporters. “I can give you the latest news from doctor (Ramon) Cugat in Barcelona and it’s going perfectly.”

Aguero, 29, has scored 21 Premier League goals for runaway champions City this season but underwent an arthroscopy in mid-April.

Argentina play their opening World Cup match against Iceland on June 16.

Guardiola said Belgium international captain Vincent Kompany and England defender John Stones were fit and ready for Sunday’s league game against Huddersfield Town after earlier injury problems.

“The main target for the players is the World Cup because the Premier League is done. But the best way to arrive at the World Cup is to play good in these three games,” said the manager of the final Premier League matches.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 16:51 PM

