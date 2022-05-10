Manchester City have confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland.

As one of the rising stars of world soccer, the Norway international will be the English club’s belated replacement for Sergio Aguero.

City issued a brief statement on Tuesday confirming the pending deal but rivals did more talking on what could be the biggest transfer ahead of next season.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022," the club said in a statement.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," it added.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years Welcome Erling ✌ https://t.co/aTdTWTPlmV — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 10, 2022

I genuinely believe we will go invincible next season — Erling_Szn (@Citizen_96) May 10, 2022

Haaland relies on pace and power and running in behind. City need technical players who can work in tight spaces. He also asks for too much money and has bad injuries. Poor signing — _ (@blaq_gem) May 10, 2022

If Pep can't still win the UCL even with this great team, then the management has to deal with the coach. Pep's skills will always be questioned by the others until he wins UCL with an another team, except Barca. — Fingolfin (@CanaryFBSK) May 10, 2022

Wonder if Pep has figured out why people don’t warm to Man City yet? There are quite a few hundred million r£a$ons if he really thinks about it. — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) May 10, 2022

ERLING IS A BLUEEEEE. ONE OF US. — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) May 10, 2022

They've definitely missed a top class, Aguero type, striker, just look at the Madrid game last week. A good transfer: young player & under 100m, better value than Kane. — BIG FREDDIE (@home_winning) May 10, 2022

Manchester City just hit the jackpot with signing Erling Haaland, he's going to be a great addition to the team & a duo with De Bruyne seriously ups City's game next season; Congrats to the signee, & to City. Hopefully Haaland stays injury free & exceed expectations. Good luck. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 10, 2022

Unfortunately I expect he'll be injured for most of the campaign. The injury track record isn't great so far and he's only playing in the Bundesliga. Nowhere near the physicality the Premier League demands. Feels like Grealish again, it just won't live up to the financials. — Kyle O'Malley (@kyleomalley91) May 10, 2022

This club was created to score goals, this club will achieve all the trophies and the most important tournament is the Champions League, which has the team's rivals, which is luck and the real opponent. Thank you and good luck for the future — Hamad (@8h6t75u7) May 10, 2022

With inputs from AP

