Sports

'Manchester City just hit the jackpot': Twitterati react after Erling Haaland joins team

Manchester City have confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland.

FP Sports May 10, 2022 21:23:09 IST
'Manchester City just hit the jackpot': Twitterati react after Erling Haaland joins team

The signing has been finalised in a club-record deal up to £213 million. AFP

Manchester City has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland with just personal terms needing to be finalized with the striker.

As one of the rising stars of world soccer, the Norway international will be the English club’s belated replacement for Sergio Aguero.

City issued a brief statement on Tuesday confirming the pending deal but rivals did more talking on what could be the biggest transfer ahead of next season.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022," the club said in a statement.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," it added.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

With inputs from AP

 Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 21:28:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Everyone in this country supports Liverpool': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gets spiky over title rivalry
Sports

'Everyone in this country supports Liverpool': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gets spiky over title rivalry

Manchester City are on seven English titles and yet to be crowned champions of Europe which Liverpool can be for a seventh time by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final

Watch: Real Madrid players party in dressing room after stunning Champions League semis win
Sports

Watch: Real Madrid players party in dressing room after stunning Champions League semis win

Real Madrid pulled off another late comeback to stun Manchester City and reach the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola says 'no words can help' ease pain of Manchester City's Champions League exit
Sports

Pep Guardiola says 'no words can help' ease pain of Manchester City's Champions League exit

Manchester City were just moments away from claiming a place in the final against Liverpool before Real Madrid staged a stunning fightback at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.