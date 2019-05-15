Co-presented by

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola edged out Jurgen Klopp to claim Premier League manager of the year award

Sports Agence France-Presse May 15, 2019 10:15:02 IST

London: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola edged out Jurgen Klopp to a trophy for the second time in three days as the Catalan claimed the League Managers' Association manager of the year on Tuesday.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola receives the award. Twitter: @PremierLeague

Guardiola's City retained the Premier League title on Sunday, beating Klopp's Liverpool by a single point at the end of a thrilling title race.

Having also won the League Cup earlier in the campaign, Guardiola's side could complete a first-ever domestic treble in English football when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola topped the vote ahead of Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has led Spurs to their first ever Champions League final, and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, who finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

