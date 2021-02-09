Manchester City-Borussia Monchengladbach game moved to Hungary; Molde-Hoffenheim game also shifted
UEFA moved Manchester City's Champions League last-16 game at Borussia Monchengladbach to a neutral venue in Hungary
Nyon: UEFA moved Manchester City's Champions League last-16 game at Borussia Monchengladbach to a neutral venue in Hungary on Monday because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gladbach had been looking for a new venue for the 24 February first-leg game because Germany bars almost all travel from Britain over concerns there about the spread of a more infectious variant.
UEFA moved the game to Puskás Aréna in Budapest, which is already hosting another rearranged Champions League first-leg game between Leipzig and Liverpool on 16 February.
Also on Monday, UEFA moved a Europa League game to Spain because travel restrictions in Norway prevent German club Hoffenheim travelling there next week.
Molde are unable to host Hoffenheim in the first leg of the round of 32, which will be played at Villarreal’s stadium as a neutral venue on 18 February. Villarreal is still in the competition and hosts Salzburg one week later.
German authorities declined to give Liverpool an exemption from restrictions limiting travel from England where an aggressive variant of COVID-19 is spreading.
