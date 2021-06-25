Mallorca Open 2021: Novak Djokovic forced out of doubles final after partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera's injury
Djokovic had been overjoyed to reach the final on the grass courts of Mallorca where he was building up to the defence of his Wimbledon title next week.
Madrid: Novak Djokovic's hopes of a rare doubles title on the eve of Wimbledon were shattered Thursday when he was forced to withdraw from the Mallorca final after his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera suffered a foot injury.
World number one Djokovic and longtime friend Gomez-Herrera had defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament playing together.
However, later in the day the pair withdrew.
"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera have withdrawn from the Mallorca doubles final (foot injury, Gomez-Herrera)," said an ATP statement.
"The winner of Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez v Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald will take the title."
"I don't think we expected to reach the finals," Djokovic said in an on-court interview afterwards.
"But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game."
In the singles event, top seed Daniil Medvedev came through a tight opening set to beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 and book his place in the semi-final.
