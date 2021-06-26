Mallorca Championship: Daniil Medvedev reaches first grass court final, to face Sam Querrey
World number two Daniil Medvedev made it through to his first ever grass court final with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in Friday's semi-final in Mallorca.
The Russian, whose previous 10 titles have all come on hard courts, will face Sam Querrey in Saturday's final after the American fired down 18 aces to see off Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3.
Medvedev, who faces an awkward first round match against Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon next week, was made to work hard for his win over Carreno Busta who took the first set.
Medvedev relied on his big serves to get him out of trouble, firing down 10 aces and winning on 81 percent of points behind his first service as Carreno Busta failed to register a single break point in the last two sets.
