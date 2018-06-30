Seasoned Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the $700,000 Malaysia Open semi-finals after registering straight game victories in their respective women's and men's quarter-final matches in Bukit Jalil here on Friday.
Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu overcame a stiff challenge before taming reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19 in a fiercely-fought 53-minute quarter-final clash while Srikanth hardly broke into a sweat while beating France's Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14.
Fourth seed Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, dumped World No 22 Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in a 39-minute clash at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.
The Indian had also beaten the French in three games at the All England Championship this year.
The 25-year-old Srikanth will take on former World No 2 and 2015 world championship bronze medallist Kento Momota of Japan in the race to the final of the world tour super 750 tournament on Saturday.
Later in the day, the clash between third seed Sindhu and former World No 1 Carolina witnessed a close contest in the first game, that saw both shuttlers going neck and neck before the Indian kept her nerve to pocket it.
The second game too went about in similar fashion, with the Spaniard making a quick recovery but somehow failed to get the momentum going against the lanky Hyderabadi.
This was Sindhu's fifth win over the former world champion in 11 meetings and third in the last four.
The 22-year-old Indian will next take on top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who has a remarkable 8-3 advantage in career meetings and has beaten the Indian in their last four matches.
The last time Sindhu won against the Chinese Taipei girl was at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
13:27 (IST)
18-8! The World No 1 is just toying around at the moment. She is just unpredictable and it looks like Sindhu has given up.
13:25 (IST)
15-8! Tai Tzu defends a slew of attacking strokes from Sindhu with perfection. Well, when she is playing like that, it's really difficult to stop her.
13:23 (IST)
11-6!
Just when you thought that Tai Tzu was finding it difficult to get into the rhythm, the World No 1 proves us wrong with her quick movements and wrist wizardry.
13:21 (IST)
13:18 (IST)
7-5! Oh, we were wrong. There's your delicate drop shot. Tai Tzu loves it. Sindhu wasn't even able to judge it properly.
13:16 (IST)
3-3! This match is going down the wire. The drop shots have fizzled out a bit as it's more about net shots. Sindhu can make the most of it by using her height to her advantage.
13:14 (IST)
PV Sindhu draws level
The Ianky Indian shuttler wins the second game 21-19 to force a decider. Tai Tzu Ying lost her focus towards the end of the game and Sindhu took advantage of that rare blip.
13:11 (IST)
19-19! Tai Tzu makes a rare error at the net to gift a point to Sindhu.
13:10 (IST)
13:08 (IST)
15-15! Ah, it's so close. Both Sindhu and Tai are trying to drain each other out. Sindhu needs to react quickly or else Tai will finish it off.
13:05 (IST)
13-13! Tai Tzu's push clear lands wide as we are back level in the second game. Sindhu needs to take her chances now to enforce a decider.
13:04 (IST)
11-10! And Tai Tzu makes everything look so easy. It's so enjoyable. She just glides around the court with ease. After trailing 1-6, the Taiwanese makes a strong come back to take the lead at the mid-game break of the second game.
13:02 (IST)
12:59 (IST)
8-5! A confident attacking shot from the left tramline. Sindhu is getting into the groove, albeit slowly. That's what good technical players do
12:58 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
4-1! Sindhu wins four quick points to plot her recovery. She is able to return the shuttle from the frontcourt. Maybe, Tai has become more predictable.
12:54 (IST)
Tai Tzu wins first game: 21-15
The World No 1 shuttler wasn't really tested in the opening game as she was able to return Sindhu's push clears and backhand strokes. Tai pushed Sindhu towards the back of the court to take control of the net.
12:51 (IST)
19-14! Tai Tzu hits an over-the-head shot to push Sindhu towards the backcourt. The Taiwanese manages to find an opening to hit winners.
12:48 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
13-11! Sindhu is trying her best to read Tai Tzu's game but the Taiwanese is maintaining a two-point lead. Drop shots galore!
12:44 (IST)
12:43 (IST)
10-6! So many good rallies and so many drop shots. Four straight points for Tai, who is looking comfortable at the baseline. Sindhu's punch clears have not been accurate.
12:40 (IST)
12:37 (IST)
6-3! Great defence by Tai to take control of the attacking strokes coming from Sindhu. A drop shot and she snatches another point.
12:36 (IST)
4-2! Tai takes advantage of Sindhu's position at the net to hit a flat smash quickly. Oh, did the strings break? No, Tai doesn't want to changer her racquet.
12:34 (IST)
1-1! Both players have won one point each by playing drop shots at the net. Are we going to see a lot of that? Sindhu's attacking prowess could prove to be a handful for Tai, who relies more on her deception.
12:32 (IST)
And get ready for another big clash...
India's PV Sindhu is up against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semi-finals
12:31 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
Kento Momota enters final
The left-handed Japanese shuttler defeated fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 in 42 minutes. Srikanth was never in the match as he looked out of strokes. Meanwhile, Momota played with a variety of strokes and that's what makes him so dangerous.
12:22 (IST)
19-12! Momota is just two points away from reaching the final of the Malaysia Open. There have been too many mistakes from Srikanth in both the games.
12:20 (IST)
11-16! A great rally and a fantastic response by Srikanth, who seems to have increased the pace of the game. Need more of this from the Indian.
12:17 (IST)
8-14! Srikanth hits a booming jump smash to close the gap on Momota's lead. That should give him som e confidence. He looks sharp but he hasn't trouble the Japanese shuttler.
12:14 (IST)
12:11 (IST)
9-5! Srikanth's body language says it all. And yet again, he hits the shuttle wide. That's a gift for Momota, who is just unstoppable.
12:09 (IST)
Trouble for Srikanth
12:07 (IST)
5-2! Srikanth seems to have lost focus. His shots have either gone wide from the tramlines or hit the net. Meanwhile, Momota is targeting the forehand corner with drop shots and reverse slice.
12:05 (IST)
Kento Momota wins first game: 21-13
The Japanese shuttler has been excellent at the net and deservedly takes a 1-0 lead over Srikanth. The fourth seed hasn't been able to push Momota towards the backcourt. After mixing his shots in the early stages of the game, Srikanth has gone on a backfoot.
12:00 (IST)
19-13! And Momota maintains his six-point lead over Srikanth, whose defensive strokes have been disappointing so far.
11:59 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
10-13! A good rally but Momota hits the net. Srikanth closes the gap on the Japanese shuttler's lead but still trails by three points.
11:53 (IST)
12-8! One of the great things about Momota is that he covers the court with ease. Not only that, he also manages to play delicate net shots. He is super quick. It'll be difficult for Srikanth to read Momota's game.
11:51 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
9-6! Three straight points for the Japanese shuttler as Momota extends his lead over Srikanth. The rallies are starting to grow longer here...
11:48 (IST)
It's a tight affair!
11:47 (IST)
5-3! Momota opens up a two-point lead over Srikanth with consecutive forehand drives from the midcourt.
4-5! Excellent cross-court smash by Srikanth there. He jumps and finds an angle with ease.