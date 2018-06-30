Short preview: Momota vs Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth, the No 4 seed, faces an onerous task of taking on the red-hot Japanese left-hander, Kento Momota, who continued his giant-killing spree by making Chinese Taipei’s No 6 seed, in the semi-finals.

Srikanth trails 3-5 in overall head-to-head meetings against Momota, and has lost their last two meetings, but can take some heart in the fact that their last encounter took place more than two years ago, at the 2016 All England, just before Momota was banned for a year by his country’s badminton association for indulging in illegal gambling.

The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler has made a strong comeback, making a string of top-ten scalps in his satchel this year. He will be looking to add Srikanth to a bag already overflowing with names like Axelsen, Son Wan Ho and Chou Tien Chen. And no astute betting man would denigrate his chances of doing exactly that.