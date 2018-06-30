Seasoned Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the $700,000 Malaysia Open semi-finals after registering straight game victories in their respective women's and men's quarter-final matches in Bukit Jalil here on Friday.
Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu overcame a stiff challenge before taming reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19 in a fiercely-fought 53-minute quarter-final clash while Srikanth hardly broke into a sweat while beating France's Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14.
Fourth seed Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, dumped World No 22 Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in a 39-minute clash at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.
The Indian had also beaten the French in three games at the All England Championship this year.
The 25-year-old Srikanth will take on former World No 2 and 2015 world championship bronze medallist Kento Momota of Japan in the race to the final of the world tour super 750 tournament on Saturday.
Later in the day, the clash between third seed Sindhu and former World No 1 Carolina witnessed a close contest in the first game, that saw both shuttlers going neck and neck before the Indian kept her nerve to pocket it.
The second game too went about in similar fashion, with the Spaniard making a quick recovery but somehow failed to get the momentum going against the lanky Hyderabadi.
This was Sindhu's fifth win over the former world champion in 11 meetings and third in the last four.
The 22-year-old Indian will next take on top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who has a remarkable 8-3 advantage in career meetings and has beaten the Indian in their last four matches.
The last time Sindhu won against the Chinese Taipei girl was at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 12:54 PM
Tai Tzu wins first game: 21-15
The World No 1 shuttler wasn't really tested in the opening game as she was able to return Sindhu's push clears and backhand strokes. Tai pushed Sindhu towards the back of the court to take control of the net.
Kento Momota enters final
The left-handed Japanese shuttler defeated fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 in 42 minutes. Srikanth was never in the match as he looked out of strokes. Meanwhile, Momota played with a variety of strokes and that's what makes him so dangerous.
Kento Momota wins first game: 21-13
The Japanese shuttler has been excellent at the net and deservedly takes a 1-0 lead over Srikanth. The fourth seed hasn't been able to push Momota towards the backcourt. After mixing his shots in the early stages of the game, Srikanth has gone on a backfoot.
12:54 (IST)
12:51 (IST)
19-14! Tai Tzu hits an over-the-head shot to push Sindhu towards the backcourt. The Taiwanese manages to find an opening to hit winners.
12:48 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
13-11! Sindhu is trying her best to read Tai Tzu's game but the Taiwanese is maintaining a two-point lead. Drop shots galore!
12:44 (IST)
12:43 (IST)
10-6! So many good rallies and so many drop shots. Four straight points for Tai, who is looking comfortable at the baseline. Sindhu's punch clears have not been accurate.
12:40 (IST)
12:37 (IST)
6-3! Great defence by Tai to take control of the attacking strokes coming from Sindhu. A drop shot and she snatches another point.
12:36 (IST)
4-2! Tai takes advantage of Sindhu's position at the net to hit a flat smash quickly. Oh, did the strings break? No, Tai doesn't want to changer her racquet.
12:34 (IST)
1-1! Both players have won one point each by playing drop shots at the net. Are we going to see a lot of that? Sindhu's attacking prowess could prove to be a handful for Tai, who relies more on her deception.
12:32 (IST)
And get ready for another big clash...
India's PV Sindhu is up against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semi-finals
12:31 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
12:22 (IST)
19-12! Momota is just two points away from reaching the final of the Malaysia Open. There have been too many mistakes from Srikanth in both the games.
12:20 (IST)
11-16! A great rally and a fantastic response by Srikanth, who seems to have increased the pace of the game. Need more of this from the Indian.
12:17 (IST)
8-14! Srikanth hits a booming jump smash to close the gap on Momota's lead. That should give him som e confidence. He looks sharp but he hasn't trouble the Japanese shuttler.
12:14 (IST)
12:11 (IST)
9-5! Srikanth's body language says it all. And yet again, he hits the shuttle wide. That's a gift for Momota, who is just unstoppable.
12:09 (IST)
Trouble for Srikanth
12:07 (IST)
5-2! Srikanth seems to have lost focus. His shots have either gone wide from the tramlines or hit the net. Meanwhile, Momota is targeting the forehand corner with drop shots and reverse slice.
12:05 (IST)
12:00 (IST)
19-13! And Momota maintains his six-point lead over Srikanth, whose defensive strokes have been disappointing so far.
11:59 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
10-13! A good rally but Momota hits the net. Srikanth closes the gap on the Japanese shuttler's lead but still trails by three points.
11:53 (IST)
12-8! One of the great things about Momota is that he covers the court with ease. Not only that, he also manages to play delicate net shots. He is super quick. It'll be difficult for Srikanth to read Momota's game.
11:51 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
9-6! Three straight points for the Japanese shuttler as Momota extends his lead over Srikanth. The rallies are starting to grow longer here...
11:48 (IST)
It's a tight affair!
11:47 (IST)
5-3! Momota opens up a two-point lead over Srikanth with consecutive forehand drives from the midcourt.
4-5! Excellent cross-court smash by Srikanth there. He jumps and finds an angle with ease.
11:44 (IST)
3-3! That was a brilliant smash to take Srikanth by surprise. Momota loves to control the net and the Indian shuttler must cover the forecourt.
11:42 (IST)
1-0! Good start for Momota. A perfect reverse slice to begin with.
1-1! Momota tries another one, this time with more power, but the shuttle lands wide.
11:40 (IST)
And here's the first men's singles of the day:
Kento Momota vs Kidambi Srikanth. The duo has entered the court. Love-all, play!
11:33 (IST)
Short preview: Momota vs Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth, the No 4 seed, faces an onerous task of taking on the red-hot Japanese left-hander, Kento Momota, who continued his giant-killing spree by making Chinese Taipei’s No 6 seed, in the semi-finals.
Srikanth trails 3-5 in overall head-to-head meetings against Momota, and has lost their last two meetings, but can take some heart in the fact that their last encounter took place more than two years ago, at the 2016 All England, just before Momota was banned for a year by his country’s badminton association for indulging in illegal gambling.
The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler has made a strong comeback, making a string of top-ten scalps in his satchel this year. He will be looking to add Srikanth to a bag already overflowing with names like Axelsen, Son Wan Ho and Chou Tien Chen. And no astute betting man would denigrate his chances of doing exactly that.
11:29 (IST)
Short preview: Sindhu vs Tai Tzu
"Tai Tzu Ying was badminton’s equivalent of Muhammad Ali’s “float like a butterfly and sting like a bee”, in a 21-15, 21-15 demolition of Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei, thoroughly unperturbed even when she trailed 6-11 in the opening stanza. Once Tai adjusted to the stadium drift, and got her teeth into the match, there was precious little that Goh could do to stem the tide, even though the vociferous crowd did its level best to egg their girl on," writes former Indian shuttler Shirish Nadkarni.
"Sindhu has not beaten Tai in any of their last three outings, and trails 3-8 in career head-to-heads against the 24-year-old Taiwanese, almost exactly a year her senior in age. Their winner will take on the victor of the other semi-final between fourth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and China’s eighth-seeded He Bingjiao, who caused the biggest upset of the women’s singles draw by sidelining the No 2 seed from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi, by a 21-18, 21-18 scoreline," he adds.
11:25 (IST)
PV Sindhu's hard-earned victory over Carolina Marin still leaves some questions unanswered
Has Sindhu reached the pinnacle of her powers, and is she ready to shed the opprobrium of being a perennial runner-up, and don the mantle of World champion?
11:19 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
11:18 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Malaysia Open 2018 as India's Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will be in action for their semi-final matches. The matches will begin shortly. We'll be providing the live scores and updates of the matches. Stay tuned!