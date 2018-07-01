Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei set up a sensational final clash against Japan's Kento Momota at the Malaysia Open after an easy 21-18, 21-15 victory over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the semifinals on Saturday.
The triumph meant Lee, 35, extended his win ratio against Sugiarto to 17-0 following the 53-minute victory.
Favourite Lee has won the Malaysia Open 11 times, and a win on Sunday would cement his status as the most successful player in the tournament.
But the world number six faces a tough task against the powerful Momota, who is unbeaten in 21 matches.
"I just hope to realize my dream of winning for the 12th time in the Malaysia Open, and to play well again," Lee said after the victory.
"Momota is a youngster who has improved a lot," Lee said, adding, "he can conquer the world of badminton once...(I) retire. But I will enjoy the final tomorrow and play my best."
Momota was suspended in 2016 for gambling at an illegal casino by the Nippon Badminton Association.
But the 23-year-old has made steady progress since his ban was lifted in May 2017, clinching his first major title by winning the Asian Championships in April this year.
Momota beat Lee in the Asian Championships semi-final and went on to shock Olympic gold medallist Chen Long to be crowned badminton's Asian champion in a stunning upset.
On Saturday, Momota was again in brilliant form, needing just 42 minutes to see off India's Srikanth Kidambi 21-13, 21-13.
The women's singles saw top seed Tai Tzu Ying set up a final clash against China's He Bingjiao.
Tai ousted India's P.V. Sindhu 21-15, 19-21, 21-11, while He saw off Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 21-17, 21-17.
With inputs from AFP.
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 14:12 PM
Highlights
Lee draws first blood
The Malaysian has been extremely good at the net, keeping Momota on his toes. The pressure is on the Japanese Momota, who looks a little bid nervous from the back of the court. Lee takes the first game 21-17
Tai Tzu Ying defends her title!
The World No 1 and two-time winner claims her third Malaysia Open title with a 22-20, 21-11 win over He Bingjiao of China in just 35 minutes. After a slow start to the first game, Tai took control of the game and read her opponent's gameplay with perfection. Her attacking strokes in the second game were too hot to handle.
Third Malaysia Open title for Tai. Brilliant!
Tai Tzu wins opening game: 22-20
Did you see that coming? Five straight points. Three game-points saved. Expect the unexpected from Tai Tzu Ying. She literally snatched the first game from He Bingjiao. Wow!
14:12 (IST)
19-19! Lee is moving Momota from side to side and finding angles to hit the winner. What a rally, what a match!
14:11 (IST)
Make that four straight points and 19-18 in Momota's favour.
14:10 (IST)
17-18! Momota catches Lee off guard at the net to hit a superb winner. And suddenly, Momota is looking sharper.
14:08 (IST)
18-15! Another smash and another point for Lee. Momota is finding it difficult to lift the bird from the tramlines.
14:06 (IST)
14-17! Momota gets one back but he should thank Lee for that. The Malaysian ace tries to place his cross-court backhand shot inside the tramline but the shuttle lands wide.
14:04 (IST)
16-13! Momota lofts the shuttle and that's a gift for Lee as he smashes on down the line. A three-point lead for the Malaysian ace.
14:03 (IST)
14-12! Lee finally breaks Momota's streak. Yet another 50-shot rally goes in the Malaysian ace's favour.
14:01 (IST)
13:58 (IST)
9-13! Three straight points for Momota. He is trying to play more attacking shots to cause trouble. Will he close the gap?
13:57 (IST)
13-6! Lee is making the most of the rallies by pushing Momota towards the backcourt. This the fourth time that the Japanese has applied more power to his shots.
13:55 (IST)
12-5! The quality of the rallies is getting better and better. Lee has outsmarted Momota at the net. Every time!
13:54 (IST)
13:52 (IST)
9-4! A flat body smash by Lee as he extends his lead over Momota. The Malaysian apologises to Momota as the shuttle hits the Japanese's body.
13:50 (IST)
8-4! A 50-shot rally goes in Lee's favour. In the longest rally of the match, Lee kept his cool and won the battle of skill and will. Momota is struggling to find angles to attack.
13:49 (IST)
7-4! The shuttle hits the top of the tape and lands in Momota's half. That's a gift Lee will accept with both hands.
13:47 (IST)
6-3! A deceptive cross-court shot takes Momota by surprise. The Japanese shuttler is covering the forecourt area since the start of the game but Lee has been targetting the backcourt since the last two serves.
13:45 (IST)
4-1! Lee is on a roll right now the crowd is going bonkers. His quick feet has allowed him to cover the court with ease.
13:43 (IST)
13:38 (IST)
20-17! Momota overhits this time as his shot lands wide. Great judgment by Lee. MATCH POINT OPPORTUNITY.
13:37 (IST)
19-17! Lee restores his lead with a superb flick. Momota looks baffled at the moment.
13:36 (IST)
17-18! We have another 40-shot rally and it goes in Momota's favour once again. Lee overhits the cross-court slice as the shuttle hits the net.
13:35 (IST)
18-16! Just outstanding netplay from Lee to extend his lead over Momota as we approach the end of the opening game. Lee's net play has been excellent so far.
13:33 (IST)
17-15! Lee judges the shuttle accurately to bag two consecutive points. The drift inside the court isn't helping Momota here.
13:31 (IST)
15-14! The shuttle was just millimetres away from dropping on the other side of the court. Unlucky Momota. Lee leads by a single point.
13:29 (IST)
13-13! Another quality rally but this time, Momota gets the better of Lee at the net. The Japanese shuttler pushes the shuttle from the forecourt to level the scores.
13:25 (IST)
12-10! Lee leaves Momota stranded there. The Malaysian has attacked superbly from the net. Momota looks tensed.
13:25 (IST)
13:22 (IST)
10-8! Lee gets the better of Momota at the net. Only he can play those delicate cross-court slices with perfection.
13:21 (IST)
8-8! A jump smash down Lee's right tramline levels the scores in the first game. The Malaysian shuttler had no chance. Momota can make full use of those crisp smashes.
13:19 (IST)
8-6! It'll be interesting to see if Momota can prevent Lee from scoring easy points. The Malaysian looks pumped up and has played so many attacking strokes from the mid-court area.
13:19 (IST)
7-5! So, we have the first rally of the match. A 33-shot rally turns in Lee's favour as Momota mishits the shuttle. A rare error by the Japanese.
13:18 (IST)
13:15 (IST)
5-4! And Lee leads by a single point. A flat push towards Momota's backhand side was enough to unsettle the Japanese shuttler there.
13:14 (IST)
3-3! Momota's backhand drive lands just wide. And we are back level. The crowd is roaring at the moment. Every single point!
13:13 (IST)
3-1! Momota has made a confident start to the opening game. The early exchanges suggest that both players will produce attacking shots.
13:12 (IST)
BIG MATCH PREVIEW:
No shuttler has had success at a single tournament like Lee Chong Wei has at the Malaysia Open. The 35-year-old shuttler, who has won the tournament every year since 2004 except in 2007, 2015 and 2017, is chasing his 12th title.
However, Momota has looked hungrier than ever on return from a year-long gambling ban in 2017 and is winning titles without being tested.
The BAC champion has stitched a 21-match unbeaten run that dates back to March when he won the Vietnam International Challenge.
He has already beaten Chong Wei once this year when the two met in the semi-final of Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan and has made light work of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long not once but twice.
13:06 (IST)
TIME FOR THE BIG MATCH!
Home favourite Lee Chong Wei takes on in-form Kento Momota in the men's singles final
12:18 (IST)
12:12 (IST)
18-6! He Bingjiao has committed too many errors at the net. This is no mercy from Tai. She has bossed the second game.
12:09 (IST)
14-3! Tai maintains her healthy lead over He Bingjiao as she switches her approach. She is no longer defensive.
12:06 (IST)
12:04 (IST)
7-1! ONE-WAY TRAFFIC!
Tai is toying with her opponent in the early stages of the second game. Push clear, cross-court backhand drive, drop shot, REPEAT. Excellent stuff from the defending champion.
12:03 (IST)
4-1! The second game is underway and Tai doesn't want to stop bagging points. A three-point advantage for the World No 1. He Bingjiao looks a bit jaded.
12:02 (IST)
11:58 (IST)
20-20! TAI LEVELS THE SCORES
The Taiwanese shuttler saves three game-points to level the scores in the opening game!
11:56 (IST)
19-17! Oh, and the tables have turned. Six of the last seven points have been won by He Bingjiao. The Chinese shuttler leads. Can she wrap the first game?
11:55 (IST)
16-13! Tai takes a three-point lead. She looks to attack more from the mid-court after the break.
11:52 (IST)
13-13! This match is a perfect example of attack vs defence. Neutrals, please make note of this. Tai has defended all the shots thrown at her by an aggressive He Bingjiao with such ease. However, the Chinese has targeted the tramlines to unsettle her opponent. It's a treat to watch such matches.
11:48 (IST)
11:47 (IST)
8-10! Tai adjusts her defensive stroke and pushes for a delicate net shot to earn an important point as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game.