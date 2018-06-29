India's PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarter-finals but Saina Nehwal fell in the second round of the Malaysia Open badminton championships on Thursday.
Third seed Sindhu defeated Malaysian Ying Ying Lee 21-8, 21-14 in 32 minutes to set-up a quarter-final against 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who got past Cheung Ngan Yi 24-22, 21-11.
However, Sindhu's senior compatriot Saina lost to Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 13-21 in 36 minutes.
Yamaguchi has now taken a 6-1 lead in head-to-head records against the two-time World Championships medallist Saina, who on Thursday suffered the sixth straight loss against the Japanese.
In the first game, Yamaguchi had taken a 9-2 lead but Saina closed down the deficit to one as the Indian reached the 10-point mark. However, Yamaguchi outplayed the Indian to take a 21-15 win.
She continued to dominate Saina in the second game, taking an 11-3 lead in the mid-game interval. Though Saina improved her game, Yamaguchi ran away with a 21-13 easy triumph.
Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying and Thai eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon also made it to the last eight stage.
In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth beat Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 22-20, 21-12 in 32 minutes.
On Friday, Srikanth will meet Frenchman Brice Leverdez, who defeated Indonesian Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-17, 25-23.
Chinese third seed Shi Yuqi defeated veteran compatriot Lin Dan 21-19, 21-12. Home favourite Lee Chong Wei will face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 13:49 PM
Highlights
Momota beats Chou: 21-19, 21-11
The Japanse ace shuttler gets the better of yet another higher-ranked opponent. His trick shots and variations proved to be a handful for Chou, who relied on his defence after playing at the net in the first game. Too defensive in the second game.
13:49 (IST)
Will Srikanth get past the French baddie?
13:40 (IST)
13:30 (IST)
9-15! Chou looks in deep trouble here, but he has managed to close the gap on Momota's lead. The Japanese shuttler has used the drift to his advantage. That's one smart way to push your opponent.
13:26 (IST)
13:23 (IST)
9-4! Momota opens up a five-point lead as Chou runs out of options to trouble his opponent. His positioning has also been disappointing. Momota has targetted the deep backhand corner, which has worked in his favour so far.
13:19 (IST)
The second game gets underway...
And Momota wastes no time to run away with a 3-0 lead. He is getting into the groove. Chou needs to take his chances. Rallies are helping Momota to take control. The Japanese shuttlers are always good at it.
13:16 (IST)
And Momota takes the opening game: 21-19
Trailing for the major part of the match, Japan's Momota pips Chou with a barrage of attacking forehand strokes to take a 1-0 lead in the quarter-final clash. Chou needs to push Momota towards the backcourt to unsettle him. The Japanese shuttler looks comfortable at the moment.
13:14 (IST)
15-15! So many variations from Momota. The Japanese shuttler hasn't really allowed Chou to take advantage since the mid-game interval.
12:55 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
And it's 10-10! Chou had taken a two-point lead at 10-8 but Momota does enough to close the gap with his tight defence. Got to admit that he floats like Lin Dan.
12:50 (IST)
8-8! Great defence by Momota to stop Chou from hitting a crosscourt slice drop. The Japanese shuttler is looking sharp here.
12:48 (IST)
6-6! Both Chou and Momota rely on strong backhand strokes from the midcourt. The rallies are starting to get longer.
12:44 (IST)
So, here we go...
The first match of the day is between Japan's Kento Momota and Chou Tien Chen. The duo has played eight times against each other, with Momota winning six matches.
Let's see if Chou can close the gap. Love-all, play!
12:30 (IST)
Take a look at the fixtures. Some mouth-watering clashes on the cards:
MS:
Kento Momota, who is on a comeback trail, takes on sixth seed Chou Tein Chen of Chinese Taipei
Viktor Axelsen squares off against home favourite Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia
Kidambi Srikanth faces journeyman Brice Leverdez of France
WS:
PV Sindhu is up against Carolina Marin
He Bingjiao of China takes on an in-form Akane Yamaguchi
12:16 (IST)
11:59 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Malaysia Open quarter-finals. India's Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will be in action. Apart from the Indian, there's a host of interesting clashes to watch out for. Stay tuned!