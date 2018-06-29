India's PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarter-finals but Saina Nehwal fell in the second round of the Malaysia Open badminton championships on Thursday.
Third seed Sindhu defeated Malaysian Ying Ying Lee 21-8, 21-14 in 32 minutes to set-up a quarter-final against 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who got past Cheung Ngan Yi 24-22, 21-11.
However, Sindhu's senior compatriot Saina lost to Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 13-21 in 36 minutes.
Yamaguchi has now taken a 6-1 lead in head-to-head records against the two-time World Championships medallist Saina, who on Thursday suffered the sixth straight loss against the Japanese.
In the first game, Yamaguchi had taken a 9-2 lead but Saina closed down the deficit to one as the Indian reached the 10-point mark. However, Yamaguchi outplayed the Indian to take a 21-15 win.
She continued to dominate Saina in the second game, taking an 11-3 lead in the mid-game interval. Though Saina improved her game, Yamaguchi ran away with a 21-13 easy triumph.
Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying and Thai eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon also made it to the last eight stage.
In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth beat Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 22-20, 21-12 in 32 minutes.
On Friday, Srikanth will meet Frenchman Brice Leverdez, who defeated Indonesian Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-17, 25-23.
Chinese third seed Shi Yuqi defeated veteran compatriot Lin Dan 21-19, 21-12. Home favourite Lee Chong Wei will face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:40 PM
Highlights
18:40 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei enters semi-finals
The Malaysian ace shuttler defeated world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-17, 21-9 in 45 minutes to set up a semi-final clash with Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto. The second game was absolute carnage! Expect the unexpected from Lee Chong Wei.
18:33 (IST)
17-7! LCW is on a roll
It's surprising to see that a tall shuttler like Axelsen is finding it difficult to lift the bird from the frontcourt.
18:32 (IST)
18:28 (IST)
9-5! Axelsen is certainly not comfortable playing from the back of the court. Meanwhile, LCW is running away with the lead here
18:17 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei takes the first game: 21-17
Jump, find an angle and BOOM! Lee Chong Wei hits a booming cross-court smash to wrap up the first game against Axelsen. The Danish shuttler has succumbed to a slew of forehand shots near the forecourt.
18:11 (IST)
17-15! LCW has played a barrage of defensive shots and yet Axelsen is finding it difficult to take the lead. What an incredible player Lee is!
18:04 (IST)
11-9! At the mid-game interval of the opening game, it's the Malaysian ace Lee Chong Wei who has taken a two-point lead over Axelsen.
17:54 (IST)
Next up, it's the men's singles match between Viktor Axelsen and Lee Chong Wei. The first game is underway...
4-4! That was quick.
17:51 (IST)
17:46 (IST)
PV Sindhu beats Carolina Marin: 22-20, 21-19
And the Olympic silver medallist beats the Olympic gold medallist in straight games and what a way to finish things off! A flat smash down the baseline. Unplayable! Marin couldn't find her feet after falling awkwardly on her back. Meanwhile, Sindhu made sure that she kept on attacking Marin's backhand side.
17:39 (IST)
20-17!
Incredible reflexes and quick thinking from Sindhu to win that point!
MATCH POINT!
17:37 (IST)
17-15! It feels like a trend now. Whenever Sindhu opens up a two-point lead, Marin closes the gap on her opponent's lead.
Not this time though. Sindhu wins the next two points to make it 19-15
17:36 (IST)
17:33 (IST)
12-15! Wonderful shot-selection by Marin to take Sindhu by surprise. She didn't expect that drop shot, did she?
17:32 (IST)
15-10! Two consecutive points for Sindhu this time. Marin calls for a challenge... and it's unsuccessful. Sindhu to serve again.
17:31 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
Ouch! Marin looks in pain as she loses her balance while trying to return the shuttle from the backcourt. Oh, that looks bad, but she'll be fine. Meanwhile, Sindhu takes a seven-point lead. She leads 13-6!
17:27 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
10-6! FOUR STRAIGHT POINTS FOR SINDHU
And the Indian shuttler is pumped up. Once she starts coasting, she is difficult to pull down. Excellent court coverage by Sindhu.
17:23 (IST)
17:21 (IST)
3-3! Both Sindhu and Marin look sharper in the second game. Oh, there's your cross-court shot. A booming cross-court smash by Sindhu.
The rallies are starting to grow longer
17:17 (IST)
Sindhu wins first game: 22-20
A tight first game to begin with. Did you see that coming? We did. These two always produce a stunner. From forehand drives to a variety of trick shots, you'll see it all. Sindhu takes a 1-0 lead.
17:11 (IST)
Drama!
17:10 (IST)
18-18! Three straight points for Marin this time. Credit goes to her incredible positioning which allows her to be ready in advance.
17:09 (IST)
Whoa! That escalated quickly...
17:07 (IST)
17-15! Sindhu restores her lead with a powerful punch on Marin's backhand side. These explosive shots have turned in her favour so far. Superb!
17:06 (IST)
17:03 (IST)
13-14! Sindhu hits a deceptive forehand shot to close the gap on Marin's lead. She trails by a single point.
17:03 (IST)
13-11! And Marin claws back with three consecutive points to pip Sindhu in the opening game. Oh, and Marin screams!
17:01 (IST)
11-10! A one-point lead for Sindhu in the opening game against Marin. Both the shuttlers are quick and have covered every inch of the court already.
16:56 (IST)
7-7! There's nothing to separate the two here as both shuttlers have mixed their shots quite perfectly in the early stages of the match.
16:53 (IST)
5-3! Sindhu opens up a two-point lead over Marin. Sharp strokes by the Indian shuttler so far. However, Sindhu should be aware of Marin's quick feet.
16:51 (IST)
16:49 (IST)
And Sindhu starts off with a flat smash! Are we in for another cracker of a match?
Oh, and she makes it 3-1! Great start for Sindhu.
16:43 (IST)
Up next, it's the women's singles match between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin
Take a look at the overall head to head meetings between the two top-class shuttlers:
16:40 (IST)
Defending champion Tai Tzu Ying beats Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-15 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles department. The Taiwanese was trailing 6-11 in the opening game. Tai can take the match on her own. She proved it once again.
16:12 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth enters semi-finals
The Indian shuttler beats Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in just 39 minutes to enter the last four of the men's singles department. After an end-to-end opening game, Srikanth tweaked his tactics to stretch his opponent at the baseline. Leverdez did manage to hit the shuttle near the tramlines but the Indian shuttler was quick enough to deal with it.
16:05 (IST)
Just three points away!
16:03 (IST)
16-11! Srikanth maintains his five-point lead over Leverdez, who looks a bit jaded after the mid-game break. This was an easy tie for the Indian shuttler, at least on paper. It'll be interesting if Leverdez can push for a decider here.
15:59 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
10-5! Oh, and Srikanth is on fire. His attacking strokes, coupled with his solid defence has allowed him to open up a five-point lead over Leverdez. The Frenchman is stretched at the backcourt. Trouble!
15:55 (IST)
15:51 (IST)
4-3!
Srikanth hits a delicate drop shot to take Leverdez by surprise. That was a smart and effective move, Sri.
15:49 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game: 21-18
The Indian shuttler manages to keep hold of his lead after the break. Leverdez tried to mount a late comeback but Srikanth wrapped up the opening game quickly.
15:46 (IST)
17-16! And Leverdez closes the gap on Srikanth's lead by winning three straight points. He still trails by a single point
15:43 (IST)
It's a neck-and-neck battle so fat between Srikanth and Leverdez as both the shuttlers have made the most of their chances. The Indian shuttler leads 11-10 at the break of the opening game
15:40 (IST)
India's Kidambi Srikanth is in action against Brice Leverdez in the quarter-finals. Srikanth is making a comeback after a lengthy gap, while Leverdez is struggling with fitness issues. It'll be interesting to see if the Frenchman could cause a major upset.
15:32 (IST)
UPSET!
Top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo have been knocked out of the competition by unseeded Chinese pair of He Jiting/Tan Qiang
The Indonesian duo lost 17-21, 10-21 in just 30 minutes.
14:23 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
Will Srikanth get past the French baddie?