Malaysia Open 2018: Lee Chong Wei beats Kento Momota to clinch 12th title; Tai Tzu Ying wins women's singles final

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 16:58:00 IST

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 on Sunday to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic twelfth time.

The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat footed.

Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia celebrates after winning against Kento Momota of Japan in the men's singles final at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur. AFP

In the women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Lee, 35, triumphed in 71-minutes to avenge his defeat to Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April.

The defeat brought an abrupt end to Momota's 21-match winning streak.

"There was some pressure for me to win this tournament," Lee told reporters.

"Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games."

The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd.

At times during the game Momota was left bewildered.

But in the second game, Momota recovered admirably with similar powerful overhead smashes and some brilliant defence work.

Momota was full of praise for Lee.

"Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men's badminton."

Results

Men's singles

Lee Chong Wei (MASx7) bt Kento Momota (JPN) 21-17, 23-21

Women's singles

Tai Tzu Ying (TPEx1) bt He Bingjiao (CHNx8) 22-20, 21-11

Mixed Doubles

Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong (CHNx4) bt Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping (CHNx2) 21-19, 21-18

Women’s Doubles

Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (JPNx5) bt Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan (CHNx1) 21-12, 21-12

Men’s Doubles

Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda (JPNx6) bt Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe (JPN) 21-8, 21-10


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 16:58 PM

